Find out where the world’s most expensive iPhones are sold

Reproduction / Forbes

In September, the apple will present the iPhone 14 to the world. In recent months, there has been no shortage of theories, leaks and design possibilities, performance and, above all, the price of the new model. From time to time, the arrival of a new iPhone on the market also brings reflections on the price of the device in Brazil.

Read more: Beyond China: 6 countries where Apple produces iPhone parts

Statista has mapped the price of some version 13 models around the world and Brazil is the country where the iPhone is more expensive, sometimes costing twice as much as the United States. “In the case of an iPhone 13, for example, in Brazil, a person would have to pay the equivalent of more than seven minimum wages to have the equipment”, says the consultancy.

In Mexico, Apple smartphones cost US$ 200 more than in the United States, a similar range in Spain, where the difference to Apple’s home country is small. Another survey, by Hellosafe, mapped that approximately 40% of the price of the Brazilian iPhone is made up of local fees. In addition, according to the company, the high dollar is another aggravating factor to make the product more expensive.

See below the ranking of the most expensive iPhones (version 13) in the world and their approximate prices in reais:

Brazil

BRL 8663

Norway

BRL 6306

Turkey

BRL 6131

India

BRL 6020

Denmark

BRL 5968

Italy

BRL 5953

Sweden

BRL 5931

Portugal

BRL 5897

Ireland

BRL 5897

Finland

BRL 5897

In the opposite direction, the countries with the cheapest iPhones are Russia, approximately R$3816, the United States, R$4756 followed by Japan, R$4808, Canada, R$4966 and Hong Kong, R$4969.

Where do iPhone parts come from?

For many, the iPhonedespite having the seal and the quality of apple, most of its components are manufactured in China. In fact, that’s where most of the elements come from, however, there are several other countries that are important for the device’s production chain. Statista has mapped the nations where strategic iPhone components are developed. The displays, for example, are from Samsung and originate from South Korea. The glass cases come from Corning, USA. The microchips are developed by Kioxa in Japan and the semiconductor interface in the Netherlands. Switzerland also makes the list. In addition to China itself.

Read more: iPhone alone already earns more than Disney, Nike and Coca-Cola combined

According to data gathered by the consultancy, the Apple smartphone, since it was launched in 2007, has sold more than US$ 1.5 trillion. Last year alone, Apple’s iPhone revenue was $192 billion. This amount, according to the survey, is ahead of the revenues of Nike, Disney and Coca-Cola together. “When the first iPhone went on sale in June 2007, it met all the requirements a launch demanded: hype, euphoria and long lines to try it out. Over the past 15 years, that same iPhone has become what many consider the most successful product in history,” the report reads.