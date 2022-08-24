“Fla considers selling it”; Lyon sells Paquetá for almost R$200 million and ‘departs with everything’ to start CRF holder

Lucas Paquetá is about to change clubs. He is shining at Lyon, but has asked to be traded and is one step away from playing at England’s West Ham for almost BRL 200 million. Talks are advanced and the former Ninho boy wants to play in the Premier League. Flamengo is keeping an eye on the situation and should receive R$ 8 million in this operation through the FIFA Mechanism.

In the early afternoon of this Wednesday (24), journalist Bruno Andrade, from the UOL Sportsbrought the information that Lyon want to sign a João Gomes to replace Paquetá: “Despite not being a direct replacement, João Gomes, from Flamengo, is one of the strong names on the French club’s wish list”, said the communicator.

João Gomes is the absolute starter at CRF and became a darling of the red-black fans. Flamengo considers selling him if a good proposal appears, even more so because they have hired players for the position. The French have a great relationship with the Flemish board and this can be an asset in the negotiations between the parties.

The midfielder’s contract with Flamengo runs until December 2025, but João Gomes receives a very low salary for the status he has on the team. His representatives have been talking to Mais Querido’s top hats for some time and there is an ongoing negotiation for a renewal, but the negotiations are stagnant. The first proposal was rejected by the agents.

Marcos Braz, vice president of Flamengo football, already knows of Lyon’s interest and awaits a “called” official to enter the scene. Flamengo does not depend on the possible sale of the player to close the accounts and will certainly ask for a considerable amount.