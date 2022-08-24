Flamengo changes his mind about Rodinei’s departure; understand

Credit: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

Flamengo has some players at the end of their contract in the current squad and is preparing a reformulation with the departure of names such as goalkeeper Diego Alves and midfielder Diego Ribas. Right-back Rodinei was also on the list of departures, but a turnaround could occur in the coming days.

According to ESPN.com.br, Rodinei’s good performances under the command of Dorival Júnior and also the player’s good relations with the rest of the squad are causing the red-black board to rethink the decision not to renew. the full-back contract that ends on December 31st.

Thus, the player has already shown the will to stay and an effort to sign the contract renewal must be made.

It is worth remembering that Rodinei can already sign a pre-contract with other teams since the beginning of July and has been speculated in teams like Atlético-MG and more recently in Grêmio.

In a press conference after the tie against Palmeiras, coach Dorival Júnior praised his starting full-back.

“Rodinei has always been very good to me. He gave me a positive answer. It is important and comes in a crescent and an evolution. He and other players were being questioned, asking for a sudden change of the team, but calmly and carefully we seek the recovery of each athlete and with confidence”, said the coach.

Who also spoke about the player in the last few days was Marcos Braz, vice-president of Flamengo’s football.

“Your contract ends in December. He has been with the club since 2017. A player who has played numerous games for the professional team. (…) But, in fact, he cooled off the renovation on both sides and this is a natural process that sometimes happens. Today he is in that situation. This has nothing to do with the possibility of having a change in the picture, in the athlete’s thinking or ours. We have an excellent relationship with the player, who says he is always happy to be with the players. At the right time, if we understand that we should have a closer conversation, we will do it”, said Braz in an interview with journalist Venê Casagrande.