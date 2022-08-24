Flamengo should offer renewal with Rodinei after good performances by the right-back

Right-back has a contract with Rubro-Negro until the end of 2022 and has lived with criticism throughout his time

Rodinei can still follow Flamengo in 2023. With a contract until December of this year, the right-back still has chances to renew with the club, according to the report of ESPN.

The good performances in recent weeks and the good atmosphere that the player has inside the locker room make the club’s board rethink its decision on whether or not to continue with the player.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

At the moment, the athlete’s will is for permanence and an effort to sign a new contract must be made.

Last weekend, coach Dorival Jr. praised the evolution of the side and some teammates in the most recent matches.

“Rodinei has always been very good to me. He has given me a positive response. He is important and comes in a crescent and evolution. recovery of each athlete and with confidence”, he said.

In a recent interview with journalist Venê Casagrande, Marcos Braz also spoke about the player’s situation. “His contract ends in December. He has been at the club since 2017. A player who has already played numerous games for the professional team. (…) But, in fact, the renewal on both sides has cooled down and this is a natural process that sometimes it happens. Today he is in this situation. This has nothing to do with the possibility of having a change of frame, of thinking of the athlete or ours. We have an excellent relationship with the player, who says he is always happy to be in contact with the players. At the right time, if we understand that we should have a closer conversation, we will”.

Hired by Flamengo in 2016, Rodinei played in 207 matches for the club. Altogether, he won a CONMEBOL Libertadoresa Brazilian it’s two Carioca Championships.