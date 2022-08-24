Fluminense player is in Tite’s pre-list for the World Cup | Fluminense



Coach Tite is in the final stretch of preparation for the Qatar World CupLucas Figueiredo/CBF

Published 08/23/2022 17:20

Rio – Praised by Tite, midfielder André, from Fluminense, is on the coach’s pre-list for the 2022 World Cup. The 21-year-old player is part of the group that has more than 54 names. Only 26 will be called up to compete in the competition in Qatar. The information is from the portal “Greetings Tricolores”.

Tite has been following some of Fluminense’s performances. He was present in the matches against Internacional and Fortaleza. This Wednesday, the Brazil coach will accompany the Tricolor duel against Corinthians for the Copa do Brasil. In an interview with Rádio Globo, the commander admitted that he has been watching the young man.

“Maybe out of these 26 players, 80% are on the way. But without closing the list, without staying in the box. Great athletes are affirmed and consolidated. André is such a great name”, he said.

André, 21, became a starter for Fluminense last year and is one of the main highlights of the Rio de Janeiro club in 2022. In the current season, the midfielder took the field in 43 matches, scored two goals and provided two assists.