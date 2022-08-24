Fluminense vs Corinthians: Probable lineups, refereeing, embezzlement and more

Fluminense and Corinthians will face each other this Wednesday, at 7:30 pm, at Maracanã, for the first leg of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. The match will be played with a full stadium. There are only a few tickets left for the North sector. The rest is sold. The return will be on September 15, at Neo Química Arena. Whoever advances will take the winner of the match between São Paulo and Flamengo in the decision.

At Fluminense, coach Fernando Diniz should have maximum strength. André was absent from training on Monday due to a fever, but he recovered and the trend is that it won’t be a problem. Master of the midfield, Ganso was spared in the weekend’s game against Coritiba by the Brazilian and returns in place of Nathan.

Corinthians, coached by coach Vítor Pereira, lost midfielder Giuliano for the match. The player did not travel to Rio de Janeiro, but the reason for his absence was not informed.

Check out all the match information:

FLUMINENSE X CORINTHIANS

Place: Maracana, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date/time: 08/24/2022 (from Brasilia)

Arbitration: Ramom Abatti Abel (SC), assisted by Kleber Lucio Gil (Fifa-SC) and Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva (Fifa-GO)

Streaming: SportTV

FLUMINENSE: Fábio, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel and Caio Paulista; Nonato, André and Ganso; Matheus Martins, Jhon Arias and Germán Cano. Technician: Fernando Diniz.

Embezzlement: David Braz and Luan Freitas, injured; Alan, not subscribed

hanging: André, Ganso and Manuel.

CORINTHIANS: Cássio, Fagner, Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Fausto Vera and Renato Augusto; Adson, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto. Technician: Victor Pereira.

Embezzlement: Bruno Méndez, unavailable for having played for Inter in the Copa do Brasil; Giuliano, Rafael Ramos, Júnior Moraes, Roni, Maycon and Paulinho, injured.

hanging: Raul Gustavo.