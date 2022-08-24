From Kate Moss to Kourtney Kardashian: meet 6 celebrities who invested in the wellness market – Vogue

+



From Kate Moss to Kourtney Kardashian, 6 celebrities who own wellness brands (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage) (Photo: WireImage)

The wellness market has gone through a period of important growth in recent years, with different styles of healthy habits and rituals that promote physical and mental well-being gaining space in people’s routines. According to an assessment released by the Global Wellness Institute in 2021, this sector could be worth up to US$7 trillion in the next four years. The potential of this market continues to attract investors, including celebrities who have seen new habits of self-care and healthy living as a way to expand their business.

The newest celebrity to join the team of star wellness gurus is Kate Moss, who announced the launch of her wellness brand Cosmoss, which, according to the model, will focus on “self-care for modern life”, on the day September 1st. “Cosmoss is inspired by my journey of discovery and transformation. It’s a celebration of each day, exactly as they are, with all their imperfections”, wrote the model and founder about the new venture. The top now joins the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Kourtney Kardashian and Dakota Johnson, who also saw the sector as an opportunity to invest and share their healthy routines with their fans.

know more

From Kate Moss to Kourtney Kardashian, See 6 celebrity-founded brands focused on wellness products and services:

Gwyneth Paltrow: Goop

Created by actress Gwyneth Paltrow, Goop started in 2008 as a weekly email newsletter with beauty and wellness advice. It later became a platform for selling luxury products aimed at self-care and wellness, as well as a curated wellness portal for beauty, food, travel and fashion with a healthy twist. The artist’s empire in the wellness universe has grown so much that she has also launched two series in partnership with streaming Netflix on the subject, Goop Lab and Far Beyond Pleasure.

The Goop Lab (Photo: Disclosure)

Jessica Alba: The Honest Company

The actress is one of the partners of The Honest Company. The brand was created in 2012 focused on selling children’s diapers, but today it has a line with more than 120 hygiene, food, cleaning and vitamin supplements products. The company had sales of $319 million in 2021 and was valued at approximately $550 million in February 2022.

Jessica Alba (Photo: Disclosure)

Kourtney Kardashian: Poosh

Like her entrepreneurial sisters, the eldest of the Kardashian family has also decided to create her own business and is CEO of Poosh, a website launched in 2019 with “the mission to educate, motivate, create and heal a modern lifestyle achievable for all”. offering platform users recipes, tips and beauty and wellness rituals.

Kourtney Kardashian (Photo: Instagram)

Halle Berry: rē-spin

Berry was diagnosed with diabetes at the age of 22 and has been focused on taking care of his health ever since. She tried to launch the Hallewood health platform in 2001, but the site didn’t take off. It was during the pandemic, in 2020, that the actress bet on rē-spin, an e-commerce with wellness products ranging from dry brush to elixir that increases serotonin and reduces stress.

Halle Berry (Photo: Disclosure)

Dakota Johnson: Maude

In 2020, the actress of 50 shades of gray became co-creative director and investor of Maude, a sextech created in 2018 by Éva Goicochea with the purpose of offering sexual wellness products for all genders. The deal is also said to be one of the first sexual wellness product brands to join Sephora’s portfolio when they launched the new category.

Dakota Johnson and Éva Goicochea, from Maude (Photo: Disclosure)

Russell Brand: Recovery

After overcoming heroin addiction in 2012, presenter, comedian and author Russell Brand became an expert on subjects related to addiction, recovery, meditation, spirituality, politics and philosophy. He even wrote a few books about his experience with drugs and created the podcast series Under the Skin and a youtube channel, where he interviews experts and celebrities to address issues about a healthier life.