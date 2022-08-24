Gigabyte AORUS PCIe 5.0 SSD will reach a speed of incredible 60GB/s

Adapter-style card combines performance of 4 NVMe M.2 SSDs

Gigabyte has been releasing models of PCI-Express cards with support for multiple NVMe SSDs in RAID for a few years now, and with the arrival of NVMe M.2 PCIe 5.0 SSDs the company has announced an updated version of its card, which will be called AORUS Gen5 AIC Adapterreaching an incredible 60GB/s when using 4 new generation NVMe M.2 PCIe 5.0 SSD models.

The concept of Gigabyte’s AORUS Gen5 AIC Adapter is based on technology RAID, which between two possibilities offers the option of “matching” the speed of storage drives. In the case of the dedicated AORUS Gen5 AIC Adapter card, all the configuration work is done by Gigabyte, which makes the process much easier, just the motherboard has a PCI-Express x16 slot in the PCIe 5.0 connection standard to reach maximum speed, of course. when the card also has high-speed PCIe 5.0 SSDs installed. The maximum performance of the card will be 60GB/s, but it will be fully associated with SSD models connected to the card. In all, it will be possible to place up to 4 M.2 SSDs in 2280 format, totaling 16TB, but it will be possible to place 1, 2 or 3 SSDs, which will decrease the capacity and also supported speeds. The maximum speed of RAID technology considers the sum of the speeds of the drives used.

The card combines the speed of 4 M.2 SSDs through RAID technology

Gigabyte’s announcement to reach the speed of 60GBs considers that the AORUS Gen5 AIC Adapter card used 4 units of the Gigabyte AORUS Gen5 10000 SSD. AORUS Gen5 10000 need to reach a speed of 15GB/s, hence the metric reported by Gigabyte of up to 60GB/s.

Gigabyte announces high-speed NVMe M.2 PCIe 5.0 SSD

According to Gigabyte both Intel Z690 motherboards and the new AMD X670E, X670 and B650 mainboards support the AORUS Gen5 AIC Adapter on PCI-Express x16 connections.

Via: Tom’s Hardware