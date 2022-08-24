Globo will broadcast a game LIVE today (24); see which

Credit: Reproduction / Globo

The first leg of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil begins to be played this Wednesday (24) and TV Globo has already defined that it will broadcast the match between São Paulo and Flamengowhich will be played at Morumbi Stadium, in São Paulo.

The ball starts at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time) and the broadcast on the station starts a few minutes before, right after the end of another chapter of the soap opera “Pantanal”.

For the game of the knockout tournament, Globo will have the narration of Cléber Machado, who will also be accompanied by commentators Roger Flores and Ricardinho, while former referee Sálvio Spinola will be responsible for the analysis of the refereeing of the confrontation in the “Central do Whistle”.

It is worth remembering that the game will be shown with open signal throughout Brazil also on “ge.com”, Globo’s website, and also on SporTV 2, Premiere and Prime Vídeo.

In the other semifinal, Fluminense and Corinthians will face off at Maracanã a little earlier, at 7:30 pm, and the duel will be broadcast on SporTV, Premiere and also on Prime Video streaming.

Globo Esporte special to “warm up” duels in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil

According to the schedule of the carioca broadcaster, this Wednesday, the Globo Esporte program will air special material to warm up the atmosphere for the start of the duels between teams from Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

Reporters Pedro Rocha and Sofia Miranda show particularities and numbers that involve the recent rivalry between teams from the two states. The program also brings all the information and the last preparations of the four teams for the start of the dispute for a place in the decision.

The duels of the grand final of the Copa do Brasil 2022 are scheduled for October 12 and 19 (two Wednesdays). The schedules, however, will still be defined by the CBF.