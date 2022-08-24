Google confirms improvements to the Google TV system with new functions and general optimizations

The Google TV platform has become a highlight for allowing access to various features and services of the company through Smart TV’s with the system or through Chromecast, a device capable of making older televisions connect to the Internet and access streaming or search applications. , for example.
In a post made on its blog, the company reinforces that it is improving the system in order to make it more reliable and fluid for users, noting that “our goal has been to deliver an experience that makes it simple and fast to access the entertainment you ama” through updates released in response to community feedback.
According to the company, future updates to the system will bring performance improvements through CPU optimizations and software cache management, features that should increase browsing performance in applications – especially streaming ones – and in the main Google TV interface.
In parallel to this, the developer claims that the software is being improved to reduce the consumption of RAM memory, leaving more space for apps. This change comes in tandem with a new tool called “Free up storage” where you can clear cached files and uninstall little-used apps.
Finally, Google TV also received attention in the profile for children, which starts to show greater speed in switching between the main and children’s profiles. Previously, there was a huge delay when trying to change the profile that was currently active, a defect that has apparently been fixed.
“We’re committed to ensuring your Google TV experience is always improving, check here for more updates throughout the year. Thank you to everyone who shared your feedback, we appreciate you being a part of our Google TV journey!” .
