Grêmio has the worst performance in direct confrontations between teams from the G-4 of Serie B; see numbers | Guild

Against Cruzeiro, Grêmio played the first of the three games they will have at home in the second round against the teams that make up the G-4 of Serie B. Next, Tricolor welcomes Vasco, fourth, and vice-leader Bahia , in the Arena. In four matches so far, the gaucho team has not yet won and has the worst performance.
With a 2-2 draw with Raposa, Tricolor added just one point out of six against their rival from Minas Gerais. In the first round, they were defeated by 1 to 0, in Independência. Against Vasco, in São Januário, and Bahia, in Arena Fonte Nova, two equalities in 0 to 0. The three points represent 25% of success.
Grêmio stayed in the draw against Cruzeiro at the Arena — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio
The best record among the four teams is from Vasco. In three games, all at home in the first round, Cruzmaltino beat Bahia and Cruzeiro, both 1-0, in addition to a goalless draw with Grêmio, which resulted in seven points and a 77.8% success rate.
Leader Cruzeiro also has seven points, but in five matches (46.7% success). Bahia played four games, as well as Grêmio, with four points added – 33.3%. On Sunday, Tricolor de Aço faces Vasco, in Fonte Nova.
In the table, Cruzeiro leads with 54 points, 10 more than Bahia and Grêmio. With the same score, the team from Bahia appears ahead of the gauchos by the number of victories (13 to 11). Vasco closes the G-4 with 42 points, six ahead of fifth-placed Tombense.
Head-to-head of the Serie B G-4 teams
- 4 games
- 3 draws
- 1 defeat
- 25% utilization
- Cruise 1×0 Gremio (6th round)
- Vasco 0x0 Gremio (10th round)
- Bahia 0x0 Gremio (16th round)
- Gremio 2×2 Cruzeiro (25th round)
- 5 games
- 2 wins
- 1 draw
- 2 losses
- 46.7% of use
- Bahia 2×0 Cruise (1st round)
- Cruise 1×0 Gremio (6th round)
- Vasco 1×0 Cruzeiro (12th round)
- 1×0 Bahia cruise (20th round)
- Gremio 2×2 Cruzeiro (25th round)
- 4 games
- 1 win
- 1 draw
- 2 losses
- 33.3% utilization
- Bahia 2×0 Cruise (1st round)
- Vasco 1×0 Bahia (7th round)
- Bahia 0x0 Gremio (16th round)
- 1×0 Bahia cruise (20th round)
- 3 games
- 2 wins
- 1 draw
- 77.8% utilization
- Vasco 1×0 Bahia (7th round)
- Vasco 0x0 Gremio (10th round)
- Vasco 1×0 Cruzeiro (12th round)
+ Watch: all about Grêmio on ge and TV