“Hasn’t paid for three years”; Mauro Cezar criticizes talk about Corinthians idol and bill payment management

Commentator Mauro Cezar is known for having strong opinions, especially on his social media. This Tuesday (23), the journalist commented on the participation of Jason on the program ‘Arena SBT’, broadcast the night before. The former midfielder spoke about the agreement on the salaries he has to receive from the Corinthians.

“(Corinthians) are in debt until today, three years already, but I will make one caveat: Duílio is a sensational guy, I like him a lot, he has been trying to reach an agreement, but some lawyers sometimes want to show something and end up getting stuck” , said Jadson in an interview with Arena SBT.

The commentator rebutted and mocked the ex-shirt 10’s speech. The current president of Corinthians was director of the Club in the past administration and the debt has been going for three years without being resolved. For the journalist, the blame should not be directed towards the lawyers, given the delay in payment.

“In the previous administration, the manager in question was the football director. The club has not paid for three years, according to the former athlete himself, but the problem is the lawyers. Okay”, said Mauro Cezar.