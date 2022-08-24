Health asks Anvisa to analyze the vaccine

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) announced that the Ministry of Health filed today with the agency a request for analysis of the monkeypox vaccine. According to the regulatory agency, the request waives the registration of the product.

In a note, the agency clarified that it will follow the guidelines of the Resolution of the Collegiate Board (DRC 747, of August 19) and will consider the assessments of foreign regulators corresponding to Anvisa on the Vaccine Jyneos/imvanex (it receives different names depending on the country in which it is marketed), produced by the Danish laboratory bavarian Nordic.

It is a vaccine that contains an attenuated (weakened) non-replicating form of the modified Vaccinia Ankara virus (MKA), which is related to the smallpox virus. This means that the virus is not able to reproduce and cause the disease in those who receive the immunization.

“In this analysis, Anvisa will confirm that the essential characteristics of the vaccine are the same as those approved by the AREE [autoridades reguladoras estrangeiras equivalentes à Anvisa]such as: manufacturer, concentration, pharmaceutical form, indications, contraindications, dosage [dose adequada]target population, route of administration and mode of use, among other information.”

Vaccine evaluation will include the seem of the Monkeypox Emergency Technical Commission (monkey smallpox), founded by Anvisa through Joint Ordinance nº 1 of July 28, 2022.

The final decision on the use of the vaccine will be up to Anvisa’s Board of Directors.

Anvisa has already released the import of vaccine without registration

Last Friday (19), Anvisa had already unanimously approved a rule that waives the need for registration in Brazil to import vaccines and medicines that have already been approved for the prevention or treatment of monkeypox by “specified international authorities in the respective resolution”.

“The waiver of registration is a regulatory act. And this act does not mean the tacit approval of whatever comes. Faced with yet another challenge, we are using a tool that is part of the full exercise of our function”, said the director-president of the agency. , Antonio Barra Torres, at the collegiate meeting on Friday.

Among the references considered for importation, there is the approval of the FDA, the regulatory agency of the United States, the EMA (European Medicines Agency), the WHO (World Health Organization), in addition to the inspection bodies of the United Kingdom, Japan and Canada. .

According to Anvisa, the measure “will simplify document analysis and facilitate the Brazilian population’s access to medicines or vaccines for the treatment or prevention of monkeypox”.

How is the transmission and what are the symptoms of ‘monkeypox’?

According to today’s balance sheet from the Ministry of Health, Brazil has 3,896 cases of monkeypox, of which 2,528 are in the state of São Paulo. Yesterday, the ministry launched an awareness campaign about the disease, informing the population about the transmission, contagion, symptoms and prevention of “monkeypox”.

Below are the most common symptoms of the disease:

Fever;

Strong headache;

Swelling in the lymph nodes (popularly known as “ingua”);

Back pain;

Muscle aches;

Intense lack of energy.

Transmission occurs, in most cases, through physical skin-to-skin contact with lesions, or body fluids, but it can also occur through objects contaminated by an infected person. It is important to remember that the disease affects everyone, regardless of sexuality, age or race.