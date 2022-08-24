Hide ‘online’ and leave groups silently: see changes in WhatsApp

In recent days, users of the messaging app Whatsapp have faced several changes on the platform, such as using emojis to react to messages. As there are many new features, discover below the whatsapp updates most requested and how to activate them.

Changes require app update

The search for privacy is a constant among users. With that in mind, WhatsApp provides updates that ensure more discretion in the use of the application. To access the news, the user must update the app. Check out the main changes below:

Send media files up to 2GB

For those working through the application, it is now possible to send media files up to 2GB in size, as opposed to the previous 100MB. To send the files, simply select the document to be sent and wait for it to be uploaded.

Hide online status

In response to requests, the platform allowed the option to hide the online status of the WhatsApp profile. To activate the function, you need to edit your privacy settings. Now the option is “last seen and online”. The user can hide it for everyone or only for some people. The result of this is more privacy.

Hear audio outside of conversation and at accelerated speed

Available since March 2022, it is now possible to listen to audios at accelerated speed and chat with others simultaneously while a voice message is played. Just leave the chat, and the message continues to play at the top of the app.

Other important changes to the voice experience are the possibility to pause the recording of the message and resume at another time, in addition to listening to the audio before sending it to the recipient.

React to messages with emojis

The function present in the Instagram application was highly requested on WhatsApp. To react, simply press your finger on the desired message and the app’s standard reactions will appear. However, to react with other WhatsApp emojis, just press the “+” icon that appears on the screen and consult all the available options.

Group silent exit

The new update allows the app user to leave groups without the other members being notified. No need to activate the function, just update the app and the change will be in effect.

With the change, only group admins are notified of the exit. Nothing prevents, however, that the other members of the group notice your absence when not finding your contact in the list of members.