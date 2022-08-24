‘How I Forgave Myself for Accidentally Killing My Friend’

Admin 14 hours ago News Leave a comment 3 Views

Lis Cashin.

Credit, BBC Ideas

On the day of the tragedy, Lis Cashin woke up excited. It was 1983, she was just 13 years old and she had been chosen as a javelin thrower in a school competition. She looked very capable of getting a medal.

But that afternoon changed his life forever.

“I walked to the starting ramp, picked up the javelin, took a deep breath and threw it as hard as I could,” he says.

At the last moment of the race, the dart turned right and headed towards her friend Sammy.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

113-million-year-old dinosaur footprints found in American park

Drought in the river located in the state of Texas revealed the tracks of the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved