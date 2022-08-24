How trade surpluses weaken Russia and China; read Paul Krugman’s review

According to a new NBC News poll, American voters now consider “Threats to Democracy” the most important problem facing your country, which is both disturbing and a welcome sign that people are paying more attention. It is also worth noting that this is not just a problem of United States. Democracy is eroding around the world; according to the latest Economist Intelligence Unit research, there are now 59 fully authoritarian regimes out there, housing 37% of the world’s population.

Of these 59 regimes, however, only two – China and Russia – are powerful enough to pose greater challenges to the international order.

The two nations are, of course, very different. China is a bona fide superpower, whose economy has, by some measures, surpassed that of the US. Russia is a minor economic power, and events since February 24 suggest that its military was and is less powerful than most observers realized. But the Russians have nuclear weapons.

One thing China and Russia have in common, however, is that both countries currently run huge trade surpluses. Are these surpluses signs of strength? Are they evidence that autocracies work?

Russian President Vladimir Putin with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a meeting on February 4 this year Photograph: Alexei Druzhinin/AP

No, in both cases, surpluses are signs of weakness. And the current situation offers a useful corrective to the common notion – defended, among others, by Donald Trump – that a country that sells more than it buys is, in a way, a “winner”.

Let’s start with Russia, whose trade surplus has ballooned since Vladimir Putin invaded the Ukraine. What happened? The answer is that this is largely a result of the West’s economic sanctions, which have been surprisingly effective – though not in the way many expected.

When the invasion began, there were widespread calls for embargoes on Russian oil and natural gas exports. In reality, however, Russia was easily able to maintain its oil exports; the country is selling the input at a discount, but high global prices result in a lot of money still coming in. And while there has been a sharp drop in Russian natural gas exports to Europe, this is a reflection of the Putin regime’s efforts to put pressure on the West, not the other way around.

The sanctions, in turn, have undermined Russia’s ability to import, especially its ability to buy products crucial to the industry. An example of the problem: reports indicate that Russian airlines are decommissioning some of their planes to dismantle them and use their spare parts as they are no longer able to buy them abroad.

So Russia’s trade surplus is actually bad news for Putin, a sign that his country is having trouble using the money it has to buy the goods it needs to sustain its war effort.

China’s problem is different: Its trade surplus is the result of long-standing domestic problems that may finally be taking over.

Relations between Russia and China

Outside observers have long noted that far too little of China’s national income reaches the public, so much so that the population’s spending on consumption has remained low despite rapid economic growth. Instead, the nation has maintained approximately full employment by funneling cheap credit into increasingly unproductive investment, primarily an inflated housing market supported by ever-growing private debt.

China has managed to maintain this ultimately unsustainable game for a remarkably long time. Right now, however, the Chinese housing market appears to be collapsing, and consumer demand appears to be plummeting. This phenomenon reduces the flow of imports from the country – which increases the trade surplus. Again, a surplus can be a sign of weakness rather than strength.

Two other points about China: First, its economy is also suffering from the government’s refusal to review its failed Covid strategy, relying on relatively ineffective domestically produced vaccines and imposing draconian lockdowns to contain the pandemic. Second, under current conditions, weak Chinese demand is unintentionally an asset to the rest of the world.

Ten years ago, the world economy was suffering from inadequate demand, and China’s trade surpluses made the problem worse by sucking purchasing power from the rest of the planet. Today, however, the world economy suffers from an inadequate supply, which has led to inflation in many countries. In this context, Chinese weakness is actually good for everyone else: Falling Chinese demand is putting a cap on oil and other commodity prices, reducing global inflationary pressure.

So what can we learn from dictators and their trade surpluses?

As I said, this is proof that exporting more than importing doesn’t mean you’re winning: In different ways, both Russia’s and China’s trade surpluses represent failures, not successes.

On a broader level, we are witnessing the peculiar problem of dictatorships, in which no one can tell the leader he is wrong. Putin appears to have invaded Ukraine in part because everyone was too scared to warn him about the limitations of Russian military might; and China’s response to covid has gone from role model to warning probably because no one dares to tell Xi Jinping that policies with his signature are not working.

So autocracy may be on the march—but not because it works better than democracy. Autocracy doesn’t work better. / TRANSLATION BY GUILHERME RUSSO