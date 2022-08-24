‘Hunger rocks’ and ‘false autumn’: how worst drought in 500 years affects Europe

Franco-Swiss Lake Brenets - August 17, 2022

Credit, EPA

photo caption,

Drought is producing scenes like this one of a boat stranded in the mud on the shore of Franco-Swiss Lake Brenets — now dry

Two-thirds of Europe is under some form of drought alert, in what is likely the continent’s worst drought in 500 years.

The latest report by the Global Drought Observatory, linked to the European Commission’s research arm, says that 47% of the region is on alert, meaning the soil has dried up.

Another 17% are in an emergency situation — that is, the vegetation “shows signs of stress”.

The report warns that the drought period will affect crop yields, trigger forest fires and could last several months longer in some regions of southern Europe.

