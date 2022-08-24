Important in WandaVision, Monica Rambeau gets her own comic book

Award-winning author and scholar Eve L. Ewing and the artist Michael Sta. Maria are coming together for Monica Rambeau: Photona five-issue comic book series scheduled for release on December 7.

Monica Rambeau: Photon it will be the heroine’s first solo story, and will see her taking on the Photon moniker after years of playing Spectrum in the comics.

The change from Spectrum to Photon in the series title indicates that it is due to the events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and with the reveal of the name for the film. the marvels which will be released in 2023.

Monica Rambeau has had several different aliases during her time as a Marvel hero. In addition to Photon, she was also one of several people who were called Captain Marvel.

The name Spectrum was chosen when Monica participated in the series of events for the Marvel Infinityand began using it after joining The Mighty Avengers.

Since Monica’s powers deal with energy from the electromagnetic spectrum, using Spectrum as a codename made a lot of sense. However, Photon also has a connection with Monica’s mother Maria Rambeau.

The film captain marvel of 2019 showed Lashana Lynch as Maria Rambeau, Carol Danvers’ best friend (Brie Larson). A scene in the film revealed that Maria’s hunting callsign was “Photon”, indicating that Monica may choose the title to honor her late mother.

Teyonah Parris played an adult Monica Rambeau in WandaVision, the first Marvel series to debut on Disney+. She gained her energy powers by trying to break into the dome created around Westview by Wanda Maximoff.

In the marvelsParris will play Photon alongside Larson as Captain Marvel and Iman Vellani with Ms. Marvel.

Writer Eve L. Ewing has this to say about Monica Rambeau: Photon:

“It is an honor to be taking on the story of a legacy character like Monica Rambeau. Monica’s character has a long history in the Marvel Universe, but she’s long overdue to have her own story told. I’m taking the pen from the legend himself, Dwayne McDuffie, who launched Monica Rambeau’s latest solo adventure nearly three decades ago.” “It’s a privilege and I’m excited to tell the story in a way that highlights her incredible cosmic abilities as well as her relatable, everyday struggles. I hope this is a title that has something equal to offer both veteran readers and people who might be new to comics.”

According to the synopsis: “From the Port of New Orleans Patrol to the Avengers to the Ultimates, Monica Rambeau has been a leader and team player her entire life, but now she will face a reality-shattering crisis and will have no choice but to to face it alone”.

“To do that, Photon will need to reach new heights of his incredible abilities – and then surpass them! In an eye-opening journey that spans time and space, fans will see Photon’s true potential. The adventure begins when Photon is tasked with making a very special, very cosmic delivery. What should have been light work for Monica becomes increasingly complex and dangerous due to an afterlife threat and family drama.”

Source: comicbook

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.