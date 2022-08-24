InfinityBook Pro 14 is an ultra-thin Linux notebook with a huge battery – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

Ultra-thin laptops are great for those who travel a lot, or even those who need to bring their own equipment to the office. On the other hand, they don’t usually have very good batteries. The InfinityBook Pro 14from Tuxedo Computers, managed to unite the best of both worlds, apparently: with just 16 mm thick, it has a battery of 99 Wh of capacity.

InfinityBook Pro 14 (Image: Reproduction / Tuxedo Computers)

How do you explain the Ars Technica, has a trick to getting a battery with that much capacity. It is made of lithium polymer (LiPo), which is most common in smartphones. These batteries are smaller and more stable.

Laptops, on the other hand, often use Li-Ion (Li-Ion) batteries, which tend to have more capacity and a slower self-discharge rate.

The result is far greater capacity than other thin notebooks. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga and Acer Swift 5, for example, are roughly the same thickness, but their batteries are 57 and 56 Wh, respectively.

Notebook is only 16 mm thick (Image: Reproduction / Tuxedo Computers)

At the other end, you only find batteries this big in gaming laptops like the Alienware m17 R5. With a 97 Wh battery, it weighs 3.3 kg and is 26.6 mm thick. In addition to being thin, the InfinityBook Pro 14 is light at 1.3 kg.

Tuxedo Computers promises that your notebook can handle about 10 hours of office work and internet browsing via Wi-Fi, or 16 hours in standby mode.

InfinityBook Pro 14 has Intel Core i7 and 3K display

Now that we know how this notebook battery is, let’s see the rest, shall we?

The InfinityBook Pro 14 runs Linux. By default, it comes with Tuxedo OS installed, the company’s own distribution based on Ubuntu with KDE Plasma graphical environment.

There is also the option to change the system for Ubuntu, Kubuntu or Ubuntu Budgie, or opt for Windows 11 Home or Pro (in this case, paying more for it).

Buyer can opt for 99Wh battery or up to 4TB storage (Image: Reproduction / Tuxedo Computers)

In hardware, the 3K Omnia display catches the eye. It has a resolution of 2880×1800 pixels, with an aspect ratio of 16:10, a refresh rate of 90 Hz and 400 nits of brightness.

The processor is a 12th generation Intel Core i7, the 12700H. It has eight efficiency cores and six performance cores, 20 threads and clocks in at 4.7 GHz. The graphics card is an Nvidia RTX 3050 TI Max-Q, with 4GB of dedicated RAM.

The base model has 8GB of RAM and a 250GB SSD, but you can opt for up to 64GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage.

For those who don’t care so much about autonomy, there is still a version with two SSD slots and capacity for up to 4 TB. In this case, the battery is 55 Wh.

The InfinityBook Pro starts at 1,587 euros (about R$8,100), in the storage version, and 1,629 euros (about R$8,300), in the battery version.

With information: Ars Technica, It’s Foss.