Information and new reports about new 5G technology draw attention

Residents of Rio de Janeiro were very excited about the arrival of 5G technology. The internet signal also arrived in Florianópolis, Vitória and Palmas. We found comments on the new version of the mobile network where many celebrated the superior access speed, but others complained that they had not yet received coverage.

Residents were taken by surprise

Anderson dos Santos, administrative assistant, was one of the interviewees who noticed a huge difference in the internet connection. “It’s scary how fluid everything gets. It’s very impressive,” he said when asked. He also stated that browsing on the phone has gotten much better, even than using your own home Wi-Fi.

Another person who has also been testing the novelty in Rio was Anderson Munhoz, a computer engineer and resident of Botafogo, in the South Zone. Using the signal on his iPhone 13, he wanted to test the operation of three operators to see which one would be offering the best signal.

“The one that pleased me the most in terms of stability was TIM, achieving an average speed above 1GB. Claro is in an average of 800MB, however the signal is very unstable. Now with Vivo, I couldn’t even capture the new frequency”, said the engineer.

First Brazilian city to receive the signal

In 2021, Rio de Janeiro was the first city in Brazil to have specific legislation for 5G approved. The law contained some information on technological infrastructure and also on the installation of equipment in the city.

The rules, previously established in an auction organized by Anatel, said that the three largest operators in the market – which would be Claro, TIM and Vivo – would need to be offering a 5G antenna for every 100 thousand people. Therefore, the number would be around 250 in Rio de Janeiro. However, there were 723 requests, about 290% more than the minimum required, which is good, as it represents greater coverage.