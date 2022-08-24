iOS 16 is iPhone ready; owners of these devices should wait

THE apple is one of the most successful electronics brands in the world, presenting sophisticated products. In this way, it was able to conquer a loyal audience, capable of following each innovation developed by the company. Therefore, the traditional iPhone always takes precedence over the news related to operating systems, being the first to be updated.

Apple prepares the launch of the new iPhone

O iPhone 14 will be launched soon, as announced at this year’s event, aimed at communicating their own results. Therefore, the device must arrive prepared with the new configuration, in addition to the model’s differentials. The forecast is that in September the pre-sale will be released in official stores, guaranteeing a limited number of copies.

iOS 16 system has already been finalized

The iOS 16 system itself has already been finalized and the tests involving its processes were quickly completed by the developer team. However, the iOS 16.1 began to be developed, even to improve the quality of the tools. No glitches have yet been noticed, however, support ensures that resources are getting faster and faster when troubleshooting issues.

Some devices need to wait

Despite expectations, macOS Ventura and iPadOS will have to wait a while, but the good news is that the iPad will have another expansion soon. The improvement ensures that the operation is similar to a computer, making the tablet efficient in certain tasks. The greater freedom to customize the app screen helps those who use the device as a second screen.



Apple is also expected to include watchOS 9 and tvOS 16 among the releases, counting on the popularity of the latest editions. However, the only exceptions are iPads and computers, which need specific changes.

