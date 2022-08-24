James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning images of Jupiter – Rádio Itatiaia

Striking images of the planet Jupiter, showing two tiny moons, dark rings and auroras at the north and south poles, were taken by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, the US space agency said.

“To be honest, we didn’t expect it to turn out this good,” commented astronomer Imke de Pater of the University of California, Berkeley, in a statement dated Monday.

“It’s really remarkable that we can see details about Jupiter along with its rings, its tiny satellites and even galaxies, in a single image,” he said.

De Pater led the observations of Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, along with Thierry Fouchet of the Paris Observatory.

The images were taken with the observatory’s near-infrared camera (NIRCam) and artificially colored, as infrared light is not visible to the human eye.

Auroras over Jupiter’s north and south poles appear in redder colors, while the Great Red Spot, a storm larger than Earth, appears in white. One image shows the dark rings of Jupiter and its moons Amalthea and Adrasthea.

Launched in December 2021 from French Guiana on an Ariane 5 rocket, the James Webb Space Telescope is orbiting the Sun at a distance of 1.6 million kilometers from Earth, in a region of space called the second Lagrange point.

It took nearly a month for the telescope to reach the region, where it remains in a fixed position behind the Earth and the Sun to get a clear view of the cosmos.

The Webb Telescope is an international collaboration between NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), involving more than 10,000 people.