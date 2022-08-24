Jason Momoa details role as villain

Actor Jason Momoa has given details about his role as the new villain in Fast & Furious 10.

The Aquaman star, who will return to the role only next year, has joined a large franchise controlled by Universal Pictures.

In a recent interview, Momoa commented that his character has a lot of problems, and some of them are related to his father (via ScreenRant).

“I can be the bad guy finally. I’ve been the good guy for a while. He’s very sadistic and androgynous… He’s got a lot of problems, this guy. He definitely has some daddy issues.”

However, Momoa didn’t say what his character’s name is, and all his motivation for doing what he does. Further details of the project were not revealed.

More on Fast and Furious

The Fast and Furious franchise has been around since 2001 and is considered one of the longest-running and most profitable franchises of all time.

Fast and Furious 9, the latest in the saga, was released in 2021 in theaters and didn’t win over critics, but made more than $ 726 million at the box office.

Not much is known about the next film in the saga, called Fast X, except that it appears to have suffered some issues behind the scenes: longtime franchise director Justin Lin left the film amid alleged disagreements with Vin Diesel. , main actor. Then, Louis Leterrier was hired to direct the feature, which is already being filmed.

In addition to Diesel, the cast includes Brie Larson, Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron, Sung Kang, Alan Ritchson, Ludacris, Jason Momoa and Michelle Rodriguez.

Fast & Furious 10 will hit theaters on May 18, 2023.