Jason Momoa’s character is ‘quirky and androgynous’, says actor Rolling Stone

Without much detail about, Jason Momoa’s character in Fast & Furious 10 is the movie’s big villain

Villain’s Interpreter fast and furious 10, Jason Momoa gave some details about his character, who must be “quirky and androgynous.” The production also starring Vin Diesel is scheduled to premiere in 2023.

“I’ve never played a character who is, what’s the word – he’s mean and quirky and androgynous,” he said. Momoa during the Entertainment Tonight. “He’s very sadistic and fun. It’s very bizarre. I haven’t played a villain in a long time.”

+++READ MORE: Jason Momoa reveals that Aquaman 2 will be ‘funnier’ than the original

fast and furious 10: Jason Momoa undergoes MRI after accident during filming

Jason Momoa had to undergo an MRI last Saturday, the 22nd, after an accident during the filming of fast and furious 10 in Rome, Italy. According to information from daily mailthe actor suffered an injury while doing motorcycle stunts for the film.

On the social networks, Momoa shared the exam moment with the caption: “You need to break some eggs to make an omelet.” In the photo, the 42-year-old actor appears lying down about to enter the resonance machine.

+++ READ MORE: Jason Momoa comments on separation from Lisa Bonet: ‘We are still a family’

This isn’t the first time the star has been injured while making a movie. During the filming of Aquaman (2018), had an accident and ended up with an eye cut. “I had to undergo surgery. I have a hernia, I had my ribs removed. I am finished,” she revealed in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

When asked if he did not mind taking risks during filming, Momoa replied, “I love my job and I get a little too excited. These pains are from age. Now I’m an aging superhero.”

+++ READ MORE: Aquaman 2: premiere, cast and everything we know about the DC movie [LISTA]

More on Fast and Furious 10

The next film leads the franchise to the end of the narrative starring Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel). The production will feature the return of Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, ludacris, Sung Kang, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Charlize Theron. The Rock received requests from the public to return, but disagreements with Vin Diesel they didn’t even let him consider that possibility.

Besides them, the stars Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Brie Larson (captain marvel) are part of the cast of the feature film, which is scheduled for May 19, 2023.