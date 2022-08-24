Journalist says Dorival can leave Flamengo and the reason is surprising

Greatly responsible for Flamengo’s great moment, coach Dorival Júnior only has a contract until the end of the 2022 season. However, the chances of a renewal are great, unless something unexpected happens.

This is what journalist Flavio Prado spoke about during the Jovem Pan program “Bate-Pronto”. According to him, Dorival Júnior is one of those counted to take over for Tite in the Brazilian national team. It is worth remembering that the current commander of Brazil has already confirmed that he will step down after the 2022 World Cup.

However, Dorival needs to “hit a goal” to reach the position of coach of the selection, in addition to not renewing his contract with Rubro-Negro. That’s because, according to the journalist, this will only happen if the Flamengo commander wins the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores.

Flamengo de Dorival Júnior is currently a semifinalist in both competitions.

In the fight for titles, Dorival prepares Flamengo to face São Paulo for the Copa do Brasil

Dorival Júnior has already defined the 11 holders that face São Paulo for the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. The Flamengo coach keeps only four players who started the last match against Palmeiras, for the Brasileirão. That is, he will have the basis of a rested team. But it is worth remembering that some entered the final minutes of the game against the Palmeiras.

The four holders kept are João Gomes and Thiago Maia in midfield, defender David Luiz and goalkeeper Santos. Arturo Vidal, who came on during the match, remains on the bench. The information about Flamengo’s squad was given by journalist Cahê Mota, based on Dorival’s last training session before the game, this Tuesday (23). The Flamengo coach called the team as follows:

Santos, Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia, João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Gabriel and Peter.

