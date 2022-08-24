King Kong is getting a live-action series; get the details of Disney+’s ambitious project – Series News

King Kong series will explore the character’s origin mythology and the supernatural mysteries of Skull Island.

On Tuesday, it was announced that a live-action series about the origin of King Kong is in early development at Disney+. According to Variety, the production is a drama that will develop the character’s origins as well as the mysteries of Skull Island.

The live-action plot will be scripted by Paper Girls creator Stephany Folsom. The production will be an action-adventure drama that brings the classic monster story into the modern age, with a return to Skull Island and the emergence of a new Kong. The series will explore the origin story mythology and supernatural mysteries of her home based on the original books by Merian C. Cooper and the new King Kong novelizations by Joe DeVito.



Warner Bros. Scene from Kong: Skull Island, movie released in 2017.



James Wan, Michael Clear and Rob Hackett will serve as executive producers on behalf of Atomic Monster, alongside Dannie Festa for World Builder Entertainment. Disney Branded Television will also be in charge of production. Five years ago, the same live-action series idea was in development by MarVista Entertainment and IM Global Television, but the project did not materialize.

King Kong got its first movie in 1933 and became an instant hit. The character has been used in several productions to date, such as the 2005 feature directed by Peter Jackson and starring Naomi Watts, Jack Black and Adrien Brody; most recently in the Legendary and Warner Bros. Monsterverse films, including Kong: Skull Island, starring Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson; and Godzilla vs Kong, with Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgard and Rebecca Hall. Soon, Netflix will release the Skull Island anime series, which still doesn’t have a premiere date. It is worth remembering that the new Disney+ King Kong series is a separate production, with no connection to the previous films.