learn how to watch the game LIVE

barcelona

Credit: German Parga – Barcelona – Disclosure

Traditional teams from the Old Continent, Barcelona and Manchester City will face each other this Wednesday (24), at 16:30 (GMT), in a friendly match, at Camp Nou. The confrontation will be carried out in favor of patients with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), a degenerative disease that causes irreversible motor paralysis.

The match will mark a return and special meeting between coach Pep Guardiola and Barcelona. A multi-champion with the Blaugrano team, the coach will be able to see one of his former teammates, now coach Xavi, in another role. The reception at Camp Nou must be the warmest.

The friendly compromise ambassador is Juan Carlos Unzué, a former Barcelona goalkeeper and assistant coach who was diagnosed with the disease just over two years ago.

WHERE TO WATCH

The match between Barça and Citizens will be broadcast on ESPN and also on Star+, a streaming platform that shows European football matches. The opener starts minutes before the ball rolls at Camp Nou.

FACTS: Barcelona vs Manchester City

Date and time: 08/24/2022, at 16:30
Place: Camp Nou in Barcelona (ESP)

Reason: Friendly match for patients with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis)
Where to watch: ESPN and Star+

PROBABLE SCALINGS

BARCELONA (Coach: Xavi)
Ter Stegen; Eric Garcia, Christensen and Araújo; De Jong, Gavi, Pedri, Dembélé and Ferrán Torres; Raphinha and Lewandowski.

MANCHESTER CITY (Coach: Pep Guardiola)
Ederson; Walker, Stones, Ake and Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne and Gundogan; Bernardo Silva, Foden and Haaland.

