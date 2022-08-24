Little-known film joins Netflix’s most-watched list

Continuity to Love (Purple Hearts) arrived at Netflix discreetly, almost without publicity, but it quickly became one of the public’s favorites, and the popularity was such that the feature got a spot on the list of 10 most watched movies of all time on streaming.

According to a recent report released by Netflix, the romantic drama managed to enter the list of subscribers’ favorite movies on streaming, conquering seventh place by accumulating more than 220 million hours streamed to date.

By taking the 7th place on the list, the film surpassed great and recognized successes, such as the Sandra Bullock drama Unforgivable, the biographical-police drama starring Robert De Niro, the Irishmen, and the sequel to Joey King’s romantic comedy, Kissing Booth 2.

Despite having arrived on streaming without much fanfare at the end of last month, the feature has already managed to be in 2nd place in the Top 10 in its first three days in the catalog, being assisted for 48,230,000 hours.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

The following week, the romantic drama dropped the original mega production of millions, Hidden Agent, leading the list of 10 most watched movies of the week, totaling more than 102 million hours watched.

In its third week, the film, starring Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine, reached 46,370,000 broadcast hours and in the fourth week it was viewed for 23,410,000 hours, accumulating a total of 220,610,000 broadcast hours that took it to the most watched list. of all time.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

The film

Based on the book of the same name by Tess Wakefield, Continuity to Love (Purple Hearts) follows Cassie, a waitress who is trying to make a career as a singer and signs a marriage of convenience with a military man who is going to war and ends up having to live as the boy’s wife when he returns wounded from the war.

See the full list of Netflix’s All-Time Top 10

1st Red Alert – 364,020,000 hours watched in its first 28 days

2nd Don’t Look Up – 359,790,000 hours watched in its first 28 days

3rd Bird Box – 282,020,000 hours watched in its first 28 days

4th Hidden Agent – ​​253,830,000 hours watched in its first 28 days

5th The Adam Project – 233,160,000 hours watched in its first 28 days

6th Rescue – 231,340,000 hours watched in its first 28 days

7th Continence to Love – 220,610,000 hours watched in its first 28 days

8th Unforgivable – 214,700,000 hours watched in its first 28 days

9th The Irishman – 214,570,000 hours watched in its first 28 days

10º A Barraca do Beijo 2 – 209,250,000 hours watched in its first 28 days

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.