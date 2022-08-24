Love and Thunder arrives on Disney+ on September 8

“Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of a Jedi”, “Welcome to the Club (a new Simpsons short”, “Marvel Studios United: Behind the scenes of Thor: Love and Thunder”, “Terra Incognito”, “Mike ”, “Wedding Season” and the sung versions of “Frozen” and “Frozen 2” also premiere on September 8.

Special Offers in Parks for Disney+ Subscribers

Disney+ Day will be marked with special offers and new content that debut worldwide on September 8. Among the new titles are “Thor: Love and Thunder” by Marvel Studios, “United by Marvel Studios: Behind the scenes of Thor: Love and Thunder”, “Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of a Jedi”, “ Season of Weddings”, “Mike”, “Terra Incognita”, Sung Versions of “Frozen” and “Frozen 2”, and “Welcome to the Club”, a new short from The Simpsons.





Disney+ Day Premieres:

The Disney+ Day lineup will feature world premieres from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Simpsons and more. Among the new contents coming to the service, there are:

“Thor: Love and Thunder”

In Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder, the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) finds himself on a journey unlike any he’s ever taken – that of self-discovery. But his efforts are interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields her magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Almighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery behind the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” joins the other 15 Marvel Cinematic Universe films that are available in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+. With IMAX Enhanced, subscribers can enjoy IMAX’s expanded aspect ratio image format at home, which delivers up to 26% more image for an immersive viewing experience (no additional costs or devices. Content availability varies by with region.) Learn more about IMAX Enhanced on Disney+ here.

“Marvel Studios United: Behind the Scenes of Thor: Love and Thunder”

Make yourself comfortable and watch Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale and Tessa Thompson share the secrets behind the creation of “Thor: Love and Thunder”. Through in-depth interviews with the cast and crew, along with unedited and never-before-seen footage, this documentary reveals details of the making of the fourth God of Thunder feature film.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of a Jedi”

With never-before-seen footage, behind-the-scenes footage, numerous personal stories and significant moments, “Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of the Jedi” showcases the creation of Lucasfilm’s original Disney+ series, “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” a story epic that begins ten years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith”.

This Lucasfilm and Supper Club documentary explores the return of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker to the screen — and Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to their roles. Director Deborah Chow, the cast and crew reflect on their journey and tell a new story featuring iconic Star Wars characters Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader, Princess Leia, and the saga’s new heroes and villains who were being presented.

Complemented with visits to the props department and more, “Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of the Jedi” introduces the side of cinema that makes Star Wars so unique – the respect and passion for a generation’s legacy and characters. so adored.

Sung Versions of “Frozen” and “Frozen 2”

Disney+ will release new sung versions of “Frozen” and “Frozen 2” from Walt Disney Animation Studios. By watching these versions of the films, subscribers will be able to fully immerse themselves in the music through the lyrics on the screen.

“Welcome to the Club” (a new Simpsons short)

Determined to become a princess, Lisa Simpson is surprised to find that being bad can be more fun.

“Terra Incognita” (Original Series Produced in Latin America)

“Terra Incognita” tells the story of Eric Dalaras (Pedro Maurizi), a teenager who discovers a chilling world while searching for the truth behind his parents’ mysterious disappearance eight years earlier. Raised by his maternal grandparents along with his sister Uma (Mora Fisz), Eric decides to run away from home and return to his childhood town, Cape Qwert, to find answers in the place where his parents were last seen: the theme park of terror Terra Incognita. With his friends, his sister and his aunt, Eric must overcome his fears to find answers and solve the mystery in a dark and unknown world.

Among the already announced titles that debut on Disney+ Day include:

“Pinocchio”

Oscar®-winning Robert Zemeckis directs this now-recreated live-action story of the much-loved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on an exhilarating adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks plays Geppetto, the carpenter who builds and treats Pinocchio as if it were his own son.

“She-Hulk: The Lawyer” (new episodes to air Thursdays)

In Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: The Lawyer, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)—a lawyer specializing in superhuman legal cases—will have to live the complicated life of a single, 30-something woman who is also a green Hulk with two meters and superpowers. The nine-episode comedy series welcomes a number of MCU veterans, including Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong, as well as Ginger Gonzaga. , Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renee Elise Goldsberry. The series is directed by Kat Coiro (episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (episodes 5, 6, 7), and features Jessica Gao as the lead writer. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kar Coiro and Jessica Gao.

“Traveling Cars”

The series follows Lightning McQueen and his best friend Mater as they head east from Radiator Springs on a cross-country road trip to meet Mater’s sister. Along the way, they will have an adventure at each stop, with incredible attractions on the road and new and different characters. “Traveling Cars” is produced by Marc Sondheimer. Episodes of the series are directed by Steve Purcell (episodes 1, 2, 8), Bobby Podesta (ep. 5, 6, 9) and Brian Fee (ep. 3, 4, 7). Composer Jake Monaco created the soundtrack for the nine episodes.

“We are growing”

Created by Brie Larson and Culture.House, “We’re Growing Up” is an innovative hybrid documentary series that explores the challenges, triumphs and complexities of adolescence through ten engaging stories about the transition to adulthood. From Disney Branded Television, the series uses narrative, experimental and documentary footage to follow the stories of some young people, aged 18 to 22, told by them. They represent a variety of lived experiences, which end up providing audiences with emotionally powerful narratives that offer an engaging look at adolescence and the various social, family and internal obstacles young people face on their path to self-discovery and acceptance. Each 30-minute episode features a young person, or “hero”, and their growing up experience. Each episode is accompanied by a deeply personal interview that allows our heroes to take us back to their childhood and adolescence. Alongside these interviews, creative cinematic reenactments help bring her key inflection points to life.

“Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory”

The face of a new generation of explorers and filmmakers of the natural world, 29-year-old Bertie Gregory takes viewers on epic and intense journeys to the most spectacular and secret corners of our world. Powered by cutting-edge cinematic technology, National Geographic’s Disney+ Original Series “Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory” breaks the mold of the traditional natural history show by telling extraordinary stories of real-life animals, taking viewers with them to every moment of action. For weeks, the charismatic BAFTA Award-winning filmmaker delves into the lives of animals to capture the untold stories about the iconic creatures that live in some of the harshest environments on our planet. This season, we’ll see Bertie brave the icy worlds of Antarctica in search of the biggest whale encounter ever filmed and come face-to-face with lions who are experts in buffalo hunting in Zambia. In this series of adventures, Bertie will take audiences on an ambitious odyssey around the world, showing the natural world at a time when it faces its greatest challenges.

“Wedding Season”

Inveterate romantic Stefan meets the charismatic Katie, and despite the fact that she is engaged to the son of a wealthy real estate mogul, a turbulent romance begins there during a summer filled with weddings. Before long, they are on the run from the authorities, with Katie the prime suspect in a shocking crime. Will they be able to fend off the police, organized crime and the complicated feelings they have for each other, while trying to clear their good name?

“Mike”

The eight-episode series explores the troubled ups and downs of Mike Tyson’s boxing career and personal life – from adored world athlete to an outcast to adored athlete again. Centering the lens on Mike Tyson, the series tackles the themes of class and race in America, media fame and power, misogyny, the division of wealth, the promise of the American Dream and, ultimately, our own role in shaping Mike’s story.

Disney Parks Celebrate Disney+ Day:

As part of the celebration of Disney+ Day, guests at Disney theme parks will discover new ways to make their experience even more special.

Disneyland Paris will treat guests to new surprises, including exclusive photo opportunities and a blue-hued dessert on September 8. Disney+* subscribers and their aggregate, with theme park tickets and reservations, are invited, for the first time, to enter Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris at 9:00 am (30 minutes before the park’s normal opening hours), September 8, 2022. Those looking to dive into more Disney fun can now book their Disneyland Paris package and enjoy up to one year of Disney+ membership (offer is product and region dependent; terms and conditions apply). conditions).