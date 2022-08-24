Lu do Magalu welcomes Canaltech in Meta’s immersive virtual space

The metaverse will be more and more present in the electronic life of Internet users and will cause changes in the daily lives of millions of people. And it is exactly about this new digital world that the digital influencer Lu, from Magazine Luiza, talked to presenters Adriano Ponte and Wagner Wakka, from Canaltech, this Wednesday (24), from 17:00. The historic meeting took place in the immersive space Horizon Workrooms, owned by Meta, the parent company of Facebook.

For those who still don’t know what the metaverse is, it is a digital space that allows actions to be taken in a hybrid model of online social experience. There, it is possible to interact as if it were in the real world, using avatars, which can use voice and gestures — you can make signs, talk to other participants in the same virtual environment, make purchases, work collaboratively, among other actions. This is all powered through augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) devices, PC, smart screen and smartphone.

“We combine the expertise of Canaltechthe main technology publisher in Brazil, with the narrative and pioneering spirit of Lu, which already exists virtually, to demonstrate – in an unprecedented way – the experience of holding a meeting within Horizon WorkRooms, on the Meta platform”, says Pedro Alvim, senior manager of social networks at Magalu.

“We know that there will still be a great journey to adopt this technology widely and massively. But it is part of our mission to explain, simplify and encourage the use of new technologies that make people’s lives easier.”

“Mesacast” by Lu do Magalu with Canaltech in the metaverse

The digital meeting took place on a virtual roundtable — or “mesacast”. Digital influencer Lu talked to presenters Wagner Wakka and Adriano Ponte about some possibilities for using Horizon WorkRooms, based on new collaboration experiences in virtual reality — which is a good example of how the metaverse will work.

“The metaverse brings the possibility to elevate personal and professional interactions to a new level. Horizon Workrooms is just what the name suggests: your virtual workroom, ready to welcome friends and co-workers for more immersive meetings, sharpening both interaction and creativity. This project, carried out in partnership with Lu, showed us new possibilities for this solution, which has evolved so quickly”, says Gabriel Rimi, marketing manager at Canaltech.

I received here in my 🌍 Wagner Wakka and Adriano Ponte, from @canaltech, for a chat! 🤩 We met at Workrooms, a Meta space to work within the metaverse! ✨ Curious? Then watch the Mesacast tomorrow at 5pm on Canaltech’s Facebook: https://t.co/6vyeFdD7iT pic.twitter.com/GZhz3sAoSZ — Lu do Magalu 💙 (@magazineluiza) August 23, 2022

In the conversation, the avatars of the three participants were created with Horizon Workrooms, a tool that allows everyone to gain virtual “bodies” and be part of this type of interconnected 3D experience.

“Although the metaverse is still in the early stages of its development, some of the technologies that are part of this evolution, such as augmented reality and virtual reality, have already started to be tested by people and brands to introduce more immersive experiences to their audiences. that open up are huge – and range from virtual meetings like this one today to more specific applications in the business world, such as the possibility of testing a product without leaving home”, adds Fernanda Guimarães, Head of Creative Shop at Meta in Brazil.

Anyone who wants to see a replay of what happened during the fun meeting can just access the video with the recording on Facebook.