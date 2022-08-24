macOS Ventura 13 may run on some incompatible Macs

Shortly after WWDC22 and the announcement of the new systems, including the macOS Ventura 13, came the bucket of cold water: the list of Macs that will not be compatible with the new version. Despite this, as usual, some developers embark on unofficial adaptation processes to provide some models with survival.

And that’s what’s happening with the newest version of the system for Macs. Despite expressing pessimism about the amount of challenges, the Ukrainian developer Mykola Grymalyuk published a tweet claiming to have been able to run macOS Ventura on officially incompatible machines — such as the Mac Pro (2008), Mac mini (2012 and 2014) and iMac (5K, 2014).

After many months of work, we’ve finally gotten macOS Ventura running on legacy Metal GPUs! This includes my early 2008 Mac Pro (Nvidia Kepler and AMD GCN 1), 2012 Mac mini, 2014 Mac mini and 2014 5k iMac! pic.twitter.com/cMQ5Qk8uoo — Mykola Grymalyuk (@khronokernel) August 22, 2022 After many months of work, we were finally able to make macOS Ventura run on GPUs that use the original Metal. This includes my old Mac Pro 2008 (with NVIDIA Kepler and AMD GCN 1), Mac mini 2012, Mac mini 2014 and iMac 5K 2014!

In general, the work of adapting a version of macOS to a machine that is not officially supported is similar to the famous hackintosh (process that allows to run the system of Macs in PCs). The main tool used for this is the OpenCore Legacy Patcher, or OCLP.

The mechanics, roughly speaking, consist of using as a base the system available for Macs with hardware similar to that which is not officially supported. With macOS Ventura, Apple has cut many Macs that still use Intel processors — none of generations older than the seventh are supported.

So various drivers, such as those related to trackpads without Force Touch, Ethernet ports and GPUs from NVIDIA no longer exist natively.

To make matters worse, the new version of the system also requires the AVX2 instruction for GPUs (only introduced in the fourth generation of Intel processors), as well as a new generation of the graphics engine. All this just makes the process more difficult — and certainly Apple’s removal of these components wasn’t accidental or occasional.

Even so, developers led by Grymalyuk are making progress in trying to expand macOS Ventura’s compatibility. Despite not being available on the system itself, several of the necessary drivers are still in the Rosetta 2 emulator, which is of great help to them.

However, there is still a way to go before a solution is available so that users with unsupported Macs can install macOS Ventura on their computers. A post on GitHub details all the challenges that must be overcome in order to achieve the goal.

There is no date set for the completion of the works, but it is very good to see that they are still in force and, more than that, that they are already making significant progress.

via AppleInsider