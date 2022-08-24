Man accused of attempted murder asks to die and receives euthanasia in Spain before going to trial | World

The Spanish court made an unprecedented decision on Tuesday (23): a man accused of injuring four people and who had become paraplegic was euthanized before going to trial. The right to die was prioritized over trial.

Marin Eugen Sabau, 46, was a security guard. In December, he shot three colleagues and a police officer. Sabau was shot in the column, which left him paralyzed. The event took place in Tarragona, northeast Spain.

His lawyer stated that Sabau died at 6:30 pm in Madrid (1:30 pm GMT).

At the time of the attack, Sabau claimed that he attacked his colleagues after experiencing “hell” at work. He accused his bosses of racism (he was of Romanian origin).

Since then, he was debilitated in a bed at the Terrassa prison hospital and asked for help to die: “I’m paraplegic. I have 45 stitches in my hand. I can’t move my left arm properly. I have screws and I can’t feel my chest,” he told the court. .

Euthanasia law says nothing about detainees

The court argued that euthanasia is a fundamental right, and that the Spanish law that regulates it does not specify anything about “persons who are in pre-trial detention or subject to judicial proceedings.”

The victims’ lawyers had asked the court to wait until after the trial before the accused could compensate the victims.

“Victims have a feeling of frustration. It was left up to one person to decide how and when to close a court case,” said José Antonio Bitos, a lawyer for two injured police officers. The victims claim that they were not opposed to euthanasia per se, but rather to the moment the action was taken, before the trial.

The two agents will receive compensation from the government for being injured in the line of duty, but the other victims will not.

Euthanasia law in Spain

The law authorizing assisted suicide in Spain took effect on June 25, 2021, making the country the fourth European nation to decriminalize it, after the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg. In just over a year, around 180 euthanasias were carried out, according to official data.