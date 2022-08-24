Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling to make new ‘The Eleven and a Secret’ even after controversy of cachets like Barbie and Ken – Monet

+



Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling (Photos: Playback)

The partnership between Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn from ‘Suicide Squad’) and Ryan Gosling (Noah from ‘The Diary of a Passion’) will bear another fruit. The two, who are making ‘Barbie’ together, which has already brought controversy over the fees of both, should also star in the new film of the franchise ‘Man’s Eleven’, which is already in production.

Earlier this year, it had already been announced that Robbie would be the actress and producer of the feature. This is the only 100% confirmed information so far, but news is circulating that Gosling has been invited to join the project.

The ‘Ocean’s’ franchise is known for bringing highly successful actors to live spectacular theft stories, the so-called heist movies – which makes the rumor of the new partnership between Robbie and Gosling gain credibility. For now, the producers have only let slip that the film is set in 1960s Europe.

Don Cheadle and George Clooney in a scene from the Eleven and a Secret trilogy (Photo: Playback)

Because of the controversy with ‘Barbie’, many are already surprised by the possibility. In a list released by the American magazine Variety, the fees of several Hollywood stars were exposed – including Margot and Ryan in the production.

All the controversy happened because the two actors received the same amount of money for the work, and the actress – in addition to being the title character – is also a producer and Gosling plays a supporting actor. Social media was in an uproar.

Ryan Gosling as the character Ken in the Barbie movie (Photo: Disclosure)