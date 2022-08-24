Maria Bakalova talks about working with James Gunn on Guardians of the Galaxy vol.3 ~ Marvel Universe 616

It was at SDCC 2022 that we found out that actress Maria Bakalova is playing Cosmo the Space Dog. In this case, a dog, since for the MCU the character changed sex to make a parallel with the first Russian dog that went to space, Laika. Bakalova rose to fame after being nominated for an Oscar for playing the daughter of Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat. She is currently promoting her newest film, Bodies Bodies Bodies, and the topic of working with James Gunn on the new Guardians came up during a conversation with Discussing Film.

“I love James Gunn, I want to work with him for the rest of my life! He’s everything,” Bakalova shared. “I don’t even know how to say it, he’s so talented. He’s so funny. He’s so fun. He’s such a great human being. What an example of a person I would like to be. His dedication to his work is also admirable. just phenomenal. I was so lucky to meet him and get the chance to work with him. I want to do this again and again,” she said with a laugh.

“Yeah, we need some puppy love in him!” she added when asked about Cosmo. “We need something like that out there. Cosmo has created a new world for me. So I hope people root for her and enjoy it.”

With direction and script by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy vol.3 will have back the names of Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Dave Bautista as Drax, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Sean Gunn as Kraglin and also Rocket’s stand in, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket Racoon and Vin Diesel as Groot. Also returning is Sylvester Stallone as Star Eagle and Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha. The new names joining are Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as High Evolutionary, Maria Bakalova in the voice of Cosmo, Nico Santos and Daniela Melchior in undisclosed roles.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to be released in theaters on May 5, 2023.

