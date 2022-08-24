Matt Reeves Signs Contract for ‘The Batman’ Sequel and ‘Penguin’ Spinoff

The citizens of Gotham can now breathe a sigh of relief, as the sequel to Matt Reeves’ “Batman” is confirmed. According to information released by the The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker and his production company 6th & Idaho signed an exclusive deal with Warner Bros. Pictures Group.

According to the US portal, Reeves is tipped to direct and co-write a sequel to “Batman”, a film with Robert Pattinson that took in US$ 770.8 million (R$ 3.934 million, in the direct conversion) at the box office worldwide. this year. He will write the screenplay with Mattson Tomlin, who worked on the first part of the film.

On TV, Warner is preparing a spin-off starring Colin Farrell as the Penguin, the villain he played in “Batman”. Reeves also previously developed a series focused on Gotham Police, but it has changed and will now be centered around Arkham. However, it is unclear whether this series will come to fruition.

The deal comes at a tumultuous time for Warner, following the merger of Warner Media and Discovery. Since the new CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, took control of the company, he cut $3 billion for cost savings, so he canceled some productions. Among the victims is “Batgirl,” a previously filmed HBO Max project that was filed as a tax break earlier this month.

A project by Reeves is also among the cost-cutting victims. On Monday, news broke that the Reeves-produced animated series “Batman: Caped Crusader” will no longer be released on HBO Max. However, according to sources, the series is in full production and should be purchased elsewhere.

Reeves is the first filmmaker to receive a deal under the leadership of new Warner film heads Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy.

Before directing the Batman feature, Reeves became known for films such as “Planet of the Apes: Confrontation” (2014) and “Planet of the Apes: War” (2017). Prior to that, he directed productions such as “Cloverfield: Monster” (2008) and “Let Me In” (2010), as well as the series “Felicity” (1998-2001).

There’s still no more information about the sequel to “Batman” with Reeves, and with that are also implied the returns of Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman and, possibly, the villains Riddler (Paul Dano), Penguin (Colin Farrell) and Joker (Barry Keoghan).

The film still doesn’t have a release date, nor confirmations about it fitting into the 10-year plan for DC promised by Zaslav.