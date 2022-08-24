McLaren agree Ricciardo exit at the end of the 2022 season – Formula 1 News

F1 BACK FROM VACATION, BUT SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS STAYS? | Paddock GP #301

The soap opera between Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren has come to an end. In an announcement on Wednesday (24), the parties agreed to a contract termination at the end of the 2022 Formula 1 season, leaving the way clear for the Woking team to agree with Oscar Piastri, Ricciardo’s compatriot.

Ricciardo had the chance to exercise an option to renew the contract for the 2023 season, but McLaren entered the agreement to negotiate a termination and pay an amount close to what the driver had to receive. According to information from the German magazine Auto Motor und Sport, Daniel should pay more than €10 million (R$50 million at the current price).

“It has been a privilege to be part of the McLaren family for the past two seasons, but after several months of discussions with Zak and Andreas, we have decided to terminate my contract with the team early and mutually agree to part ways at the end of this season,” said Daniel. . “I will announce my own future plans in due course, but whatever the next chapter brings, I have no regrets and am proud of the effort and work I’ve done with McLaren, especially the victory at Monza last season.”

Daniel Ricciardo is out of McLaren (Photo: AFP)

After stints at HRT, Toro Rosso, Red Bull and Renault, Ricciardo landed at McLaren in 2021, but it didn’t make up for the high expectations placed on him by being one of the most decorated drivers on the grid. In his first season, he finished the Worlds in eighth place with 115 points, 45 less than teammate Lando Norris. Already in 2022, he saw his performance plummet, and is only 12th after 13 runs, with 19 goals, 57 less than his English partner.

“I have enjoyed working with everyone at McLaren, especially on track and in Woking, and I will give my all on and off the track as we enjoy the rest of the season together.” “I have never been more motivated to compete and be part of a sport I love so much and look forward to what comes next.”

Daniel Ricciardo is leaving McLaren (Photo: McLaren)

Despite the underwhelming performance, Daniel is responsible for ending McLaren’s 9-year winless fast. The Australian won the 2021 Italian GP in a double with Lando Norris. It was the 33-year-old’s eighth triumph in Formula 1.

“I would like to thank Daniel for his dedication and contribution over the past two seasons so far. Despite the shared challenges, he always had a fighting spirit and positivity and helped the entire team move forward. We will never forget that memorable victory at Monza, which was a huge boost for the entire team. We still have an important Constructors’ Championship battle ahead for the remainder of the season and we look forward to fighting through it with Daniel and Lando.”

With Ricciardo gone, McLaren has a clear path to sign rookie Oscar Piastri. F2 champion in 2021, the driver was even announced by Alpine, a team in which he is a reserve and a member of the youth academy, but he denied the agreement on social media because he already had an agreement with the Woking team.

Daniel still contests the remaining nine stages of the 2022 season. The next one takes place this weekend, in Belgium, at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, a race in which Ricciardo won in 2014.

