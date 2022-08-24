Meet the first CD-compatible consoles before the PSOne

Nowadays, even though many consoles have the option of digital games, many gamers still collect and buy their games with amazing graphics on CD media. This change of media format on consoles happened a few years ago and to this day it is still the most used physical option by companies.

That’s why there’s nothing better than diving back in time and getting to know some consoles that participated in the beginnings of this evolution and that were launched before their biggest success, the PlayStation One, or PSOne.

The evolution and importance of using CD as physical media for consoles

Video game consoles have gone through a few generations, and with each new generation the devices brought evolutions, especially in relation to the graphics of the supported games. The fifth generation of devices was mainly marked by the arrival of games with 3D graphics.

However, in addition to the consoles, a detail that made all the difference for this to happen was the inclusion of CD-ROM as media for the devices. The novelty in this sense was not exactly the arrival of 3D graphics, since they already existed on computers in the 90s, but the arrival of video games.

One of the main limiting factors was precisely the low storage capacity of the cartridges that were used in previous generations, and that’s why the evolution of being able to read and run a CD made all the difference for this to change, since they had a much greater capacity.

Top consoles that played CD before PSOne

When thinking about the beginnings of video games that hit the market with the novelty of playing CDs, probably the first one that comes to your mind is the PlayStation One. It’s normal, as the PSOne was certainly one of the most popular and managed to sell over 102 million units during its lifetime. Although he wasn’t the first, he was certainly the first to get so much attention.

The PSOne was released on December 3, 1994 in Japan, but let’s go back a bit to look back at some other CD console releases that took place before Sony’s console arrived.

Launches in 1994

In the same year of 1994, there were still two more releases of devices in this style, which came before the PSOne.

The first of these was the Sega Saturn, which also became very well known, although not as well as the PSOne. It was released a few weeks before Sony’s device, which is why its sales were so low and lackluster, with a total of only 9.26 million units.

The Sega Saturn was also noted for being Sega’s penultimate effort to stay in the video game console market that it came to handily dominate for a while, but as history tells us, the efforts were in vain. Some fans of the company still believe that they gave up too soon, others believe that the company should have bet on an exclusive game of its great success, Sonic The Hedgehog, to guarantee that dash of joker that made users want the console more fervently.

The Saturn was not a perfect console, its unique dual-CPU architecture with 8 processors made it more difficult to program, which ensured weaker third-party support. However, it still had a vast library of games, counting 2D and 3D titles. So he was still sought after for a while, mainly by collectors. Unfortunately, it didn’t stand a chance against PSOne at the time.

The second release of 1994 was the Bandai Playdia Quick Interactive System, but this one was only released for Japan on September 23, so it’s not as well known. It is not known for sure how many units were sold, but it is known that the number was low. Part of this is explained by the fact that the device was intended mainly for children, so it had a library full of entertainment and multimedia games.

There were still some games with more well-known characters such as Hello Kitty and Dragon Ball Z, which were released by Bandai between 1994 and 1996, but even that was not enough to boost the popularity of the device in the country.

Launches in 1993

Going back a little further in time, in the year 1993, we still have other devices of this aspect that did not have much appeal with the public.

The first was the 3DO Interactive Multiplayer, which relied on licensed design to Panasonic, Sanyo, and Goldstar during its lifetime, without actually having a central manufacturer. It was not very successful mainly because it was very expensive for the time, with a short life of only 3 years and very few sales.

What’s more, it only had 1 game available when it was released. During the 3 years it was on the market it received more options, with a total of 200 games released, including some in 3D. However, many were very bad.

The second was the Friend CD32, which by the name already reveals that its highlights were the ability to read CDs and 32-bit games. It was launched as the first 32-bit console released, but there are controversies about this, which will become clearer later on. The truth is that the console was almost a version of the PC Amiga 1200 computer at the time, and most of the games were ported from the computer to the console.

What’s more, it also became a very functional video CD player if it had an MPEG video module. It was even successful, having a big sale at the end of 1993, but it ended up disappearing soon after, as its manufacturer went bankrupt.

And the third was released in February, called Fujitsu FM Towns Marty. And that’s why it ended up being for many the first 32-bit console to be released, as it was before CD32 in more than 6 months.

It had both a CD and a floppy drive. But it ended up being very expensive, and with very exclusive hardware (something similar to the Saturn), so there were few games released for it, and it wasn’t that successful.

Launches in 1991

Now going back a little more, to 1991, we can highlight a device that was not a console in itself, but a complement to one. O Sega CDalso known as Mega-CD, which was released as an accessory that could be attached to the Sega Genesis (Mega Drive), and which allowed it to read CD media and play games that way.

In practice, what happened is that most of the specific games for the Sega CD were in the FMV (Full Motion Video) style, which is like an interactive video where players make choices for the characters lived by real people. The others were basically the same games that already existed on cartridge for the console, but with improved soundtracks. It had a shelf life of nearly 6 years and managed to sell 2.24 million units.

It is then, in this retrospect, that we arrive at the Philips CDiwhich was released even before the Sega CD in 1991 and ended up becoming the first console to run CDs, although it was already a failure, I can tell you that.

In fact, when it first came out, the Phillips CDi was seen as more of an interactive CD player than a video game itself. That’s because it also had educational and interactive encyclopedias and entertainment titles, going beyond games.

These, on the other hand, were not at all well received at the time. It had many FMV titles, which are those made with real people and where the player interacts with some scenes. Others didn’t like much, including some versions of Zelda that ended up being forgotten so bad. He managed to sell 1 million units in a period of 8 years, a very low number that meant a big loss for Phillips.

A CD add-on from 1988

Finally, we skip a few years, to the first gaming system to use CDs that wasn’t released in 1990 and not in 1989, but in 1988. It doesn’t hold the true title of the first console to run CDs (leaving it to the Phillips CDi ) precisely because it wasn’t exactly a console but more of an accessory like the Sega CD.

The CD-ROM System was released on December 4, 1988, and eventually became an add-on to the TurboGrafx-16, which was also known as the PC Engine. In the United States the console was released in 1990, but it had already been released in Japan in 1987. With that, the CD-ROM System made it possible for players to run games with CD on the Turbografx-16.

About 150 games were released for this format, including some popular titles such as Street Fighter, Castlevania, Populous and Space Invaders. And it cannot be classified as a failure, as its sales were very interesting at the time.

