Microsoft Announces Xbox Series S Special Edition Giveaway Inspired by Top Gun: Maverick

This Tuesday (23), the Microsoft announced the draw for a special edition Xbox Series S themed inspired by the movie Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise and which opened in theaters this year, breaking box office records. In addition to the console with the special customization based on the movie, the company will give the winner of the promotion a themed controller and three monthsrats Xbox Game Pass, which is Microsoft’s game subscription service.

On the official Microsoft Store profile nthe twitter, the company said that to participate in the draw, you must follow the account on the social network and retweet with #MicrosoftStoreSweepstakes. Another important point is that the participant must be over 18 years old. Twitter account settings for entering the sweepstakes must be set to “unprotected” or “public” to be eligible for the prize. According to the publication on the social network, the draw ends on the 29/08/22.

To participate, the interested party also needs to be a legal resident of any country or region where Microsoft officially distributes the Xbox and Brazil is included in this list. You can check all the rules and conditions of the draw here. And you, will you participate in the draw? Tell us in the comments below!

