Microsoft Defender gets maximum protection score in new AV-TEST analyzes

Despite not being the favorite choice for many Windows users, Microsoft Defender has been achieving good results that confirm the developer’s commitment to improving the functioning of the free antivirus, a program that initially failed to provide a good level of security, but which is currently among the best options without a subscription. This Tuesday (23), the AV-TEST website released data regarding the latest tests to which paid and free antiviruses were submitted in order to attest to the quality of threat identification. According to the ranking, Defender achieved better performance compared to the past test.

















19 Aug

















23 Aug



As the analysis shows, Microsoft’s native antivirus is able to find and block threats from different categories, especially malware. However, the highlight this time was the program’s performance in detecting ransomware, a virus widely disseminated in the corporate environment, which can block machines and servers. In this test, Microsoft Defender had 100% success, managing to stop all ten threats invested by the researchers, matching rivals such as Avast, AVG, Avira and Kaspersky, etc. that add up to 40 points; in the last three positions are Trend Micro, Malwarebytes and G Data, respectively.





Ahead, in the advanced analysis the Defender also did well, maintaining the previous performance and achieving maximum score again and being among the best evaluated by the AV-TEST institute. This type of search subjects programs to different potentially dangerous scenarios, especially when scanning for malicious files. In a note, the company responsible for the tests highlights that “all products have to successfully defend against ransomware in 10 real-life scenarios under Windows 10. The test involves threats such as files containing malware hidden in files, PowerPoint files with scripts or HTML files with malicious content.”





