More Rumors Emerge About Madame Web’s Main Plot ~ Marvel Universe 616

The latest Madame Web movie news seems to reveal a much bigger movie than we thought, as well as having unusual connections to the Multiverse. We saw that apparently part of the Parker family would be there, but at a time long before Peter was born. And now new behind-the-scenes photos reveal a place familiar to comic book readers while other rumors suggest a ‘time travel’ plot.

New photos from Madame Web’s Boston-area set were shared by Twitter user @NancyWheelhouse and feature a little-known Spider-Man location first found in the pages of the comics.

The 4 Star Diner is where Peter Parker and his friends had fun during their college years. This particular restaurant was referenced by Marvel Comics in the 30th issue of Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 2. Well, since audiences aren’t guaranteed to see a baby Peter Parker, fans shouldn’t expect to see a college-age Peter come out at the 4 Star Dinner.

Other photos already shown here from the Madame Web set have suggested the mysterious film is set in the early 2000s, while additional footage and videos showed Dakota Johnson and Adam Scott in action and dressed as paramedics. Recently, it was said by some outlets that Scott would be a young version of Uncle Ben and Emma Roberts, who appears pregnant in some scenes, would be Mary Parker. And yes, pregnant with Peter.

The news this week comes from scooper Daniel RPK, who said that the plot would involve Dakota Johnson’s Cassandra Webb as a young woman summoning a team of spider-women of different profiles – Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor and Isabela Merced to protect the pregnant woman. Mary Parker from a villain who wants to stop Peter Parker from being born. That’s right, in the best Terminator style. It was unclear whether these heroes would come from alternate realities or not, and not even anything was said about who the villain would be.

While this 2023 movie is still a tangled web, fans are picking up more and more pieces of the puzzle all the time; and we hope Sony will have more to share about this increasingly intriguing Spider-Man movie in the near future.

Madame Web stars Dakota Johnson, Adam Scott, Emma Roberts, Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Zosia Mamet, Tahar Rahim and Mike Epps. The Madame Web film will be directed by SJ Clarkson and features writers Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama writing the screenplay.

