Moto G72 has more specs revealed and should be released in September or October

Motorola’s new Moto G72 even appeared in the TDRA, FCC and BIS database. In this case, specifications such as battery size (5,000 mAh) and 33W fast charging support were leaked. Now, more details have been revealed and show that the new device should come with a MediaTek chip, which could be the Helio G37.
However, it is possible that it is a SoC not yet announced by the company. As for the other specifications, the model will arrive with variants of 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM, apart from the possibility of expanding by another 4 GB. The screen, in turn, has not had any details revealed, so the size of the panel, resolution or refresh rate is unknown.
As for the cameras, the model should be launched with a module on the back consisting of three lenses, which are 48MP + 8MP + 2MP. Now the front camera will be a 16MP lens for taking selfies and filming. The product launch should take place in September or October.
It is worth remembering that Motorola will hold an event on September 8 and the expectation is for the launch of the Moto X30 Pro models, the first in the world with a 200MP camera and the brand’s foldable one, the Moto Razr 2022. However, there is no information if the Moto G72 will also show up in this presentation.
The price of the product has not yet been revealed, but due to the segment in which it is located, it should not reach the market for such a high value. What remains now is to wait for more news or even an official confirmation from the manufacturer.