Moto G72 has more specs revealed and should be released in September or October

Motorola’s new Moto G72 even appeared in the TDRA, FCC and BIS database. In this case, specifications such as battery size (5,000 mAh) and 33W fast charging support were leaked. Now, more details have been revealed and show that the new device should come with a MediaTek chip, which could be the Helio G37.

However, it is possible that it is a SoC not yet announced by the company. As for the other specifications, the model will arrive with variants of 6 GB and 8 GB of RAM, apart from the possibility of expanding by another 4 GB. The screen, in turn, has not had any details revealed, so the size of the panel, resolution or refresh rate is unknown.