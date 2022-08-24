movie re-releases in theaters in 4K HDR

It’s official, the biggest blockbuster in movie history is back. September 22nd is marked as the return of the feature “Avatar”, a phenomenon launched in 2009 and which causes commotion to this day. The novelty of the time is that the film will arrive with more quality than ever, in 4K HDR technology. Disney itself seems to be excited about the premiere, issuing press releases corroborating the release, not to mention the heavy publicity that has a new trailer and poster.

Avatar trailer

A game-changer in terms of the use of 3D technology in cinemas, “Avatar”, directed by James Cameron, tells the story of a paraplegic military man who ends up being sent on a mission to Pandora. In all, the work won three Oscar statuettes and had a collection of US$ 2.8 million at the box office around the world.

The three actors of the central cast (Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver) should also be present in the second and new part of the story told by Cameron, “Avatar: The Water Way”, which should arrive shortly after the current re-release, in December. The aim of a second screening of “Avatar” is to excite and prepare audiences for the sequel that arrives more than 13 years after the initial film.

Steve Asbell, president of 20th Century Studios said that, “I can say that there is no better marketing apparatus in the industry than Disney’s. They will do an amazing job rekindling the passion for the original film. It’s less about ‎‎Avatar‎‎ being a big movie and more about how ‎‎it was a really important cultural moment for the audience. I don’t think it’s going to be hard to convince people to come back.”

The movie “Avatar 2” was shot together with “Avatar 3” and, according to the director himself, the franchise is expected to reach the fifth film in 2028.

Featured photo: Avatar. (Playback/Instagram).