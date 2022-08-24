Multichampion for Corinthians, Jadson announces retirement and opens his heart in farewell: “Without you…”

After being eliminated in the quarterfinals of Libertadores for Flamengo, Corinthians oscillated again in the season. There was a sequence in which defeated to rival Palmeiras, for the Brasileirão, he applied a “remount” in Atlético-GO, for the Copa do Brasil, stamping his trip to the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, but he lost again in the Brazilian Championship in the last round, this time for Fortaleza.

In addition to the inconsistent results on the field, the Corinthians fan was also caught with the news of the retirement of one of the most important players in the Club’s last years. This is midfielder Jadson, multi-champion for the Parque São Jorge team. Despite the delicate situation faced by black-and-white and player, his time at Timão was still the one he had the most recognition in Brazil.

He announced his retirement through social media on Tuesday (23). The now ex-player was at Vitória playing in the C Series, but he also defended the Brazilian team, Corinthians rivals São Paulo, in addition to Athletico Paranaense. His outstanding time at alvinegro culminated in the conquest of five titles in all: two Brazilian Championships (2015 and 2017) and three Paulistas (2017, 2018 and 2019).

“I want to thank God for giving me over these 20 years on the road. Presidents, directors, coaches, friends who were important on this journey. Without you I wouldn’t have done anything”, said Jadson on his social networks. The former midfielder played 245 games and scored 50 goals with the Corinthians shirt, before leaving the club in early 2020, in a move that coincided with the arrival of coach Tiago Nunes.