My Little Earth, Japanese film by Emma Kawawada arrives at À LA CARTE this week – Jornal do Oeste

In addition to the unpublished feature, a miniseries by Miranda Bowen also enter the catalog

This week we have news for fans of the seventh art! From the 22nd, two new feature films and a miniseries will arrive at Belas Artes À LA CARTE, including the Japanese drama “My Little Earth” (2022), Emma Kawawada’s first feature film that tells the story of a Kurdish family that takes refuge in Japan. The film was part of the Official Selection at this year’s Berlin Film Festival, where it won the Special Mention awarded by the Jury of Amnesty International. Another feature is Leo McCarey’s “O Diabo a Quatro” (1933), banned by Benito Mussolini during his debut in Italy, because he thought it would be a direct attack on him. And for miniseries fans, streaming brings “Women in Love” (2011) – inspired by the novel by writer DH Lawrence.

And from the 26th to the 31st of August, À LA CARTE presents the João Pessoa International Film Festival, with 6 feature films and 6 short films produced in Paraíba.

Check out the synopses below:

My Little Earth (My Small Land)

Japan, 2022, Drama, 104 min

Direction: Kawawada Emma

Cast: Lina Arashi, Takashi Fujii and Sei Hiraizumi

Synopsis: The film follows a 17-year-old Kurdish refugee in Japan named Sarya, who lives in Saitama with her father and two younger brothers. Sarya has lived in Japan most of her life. She dreams of becoming a teacher and is preparing for university. Her plans quickly fall apart, however, when her father’s application for refugee status is rejected without explanation and the family’s residency cards are nullified.

Curiosities: The film was part of the Official Selection of the Berlin Film Festival 2022, where it won the Special Mention awarded by the Jury of Amnesty International. First feature film by Japanese director Emma Kawawada, born in 1991, who since 2014 has been part of the production company Bun-buku, owned by Hirokazu Koreeda, a director she has helped to make several films. Rookie actress Lina Arashi, who also goes by Lina Kahafizadeh, was born in Japan, her mother has Japanese and German roots, while her father is a Japanese citizen with roots in Iran, Iraq and Russia, she is a professional model and since 2020 has been parading exclusively for the fashion magazine ViVi.

The Devil at Four (Duck Soup)

USA, 1933, Comedy, Musical, 106 min

Direction: Leo McCarey

Cast: Groucho Marx, Harpo Marx, Chico Marx

Synopsis: Rufus T. Fireflay is an eccentric dictator who wants to be president of Freedonia, a small country that is in financial crisis. To elect him, Mrs. Teadstale promises to donate 20 million dollars to the public coffers if protected from her come to power.

Curiosities: Italian dictator Benito Mussolini banned the film from being released in Italy because he thought it was a direct attack on him, and when news of this reached the Marx Brothers, they were ecstatic. Shortly before the release of this film, the administration of the city of Fredonia, New York, complained about the use of its name with an additional “e” (“Freedonia”), and the Marx Brothers’ response was: “Change the name of your city, he is damaging our image.” Zeppo Marx’s last film that, after the premiere, left The Marx Brothers, justifying dissatisfaction with the film in general and tiredness at being the butt of jokes about him as the “unfunny” Marx brother.

women in love

UK, 2011,Drama, Romance, 2 episodes

Direction: Miranda Bowen

Cast: Rosamund Pike, Rachael Stirling, Rory Kinnear, Joseph Mawle, Olivia Grant and Saskia Reeves

Synopsis: Adaptation of DH Lawrence’s novels “The Rainbow” and “Women in Love”, focusing on the lives of two sisters as they struggle with love, passion and commitment in the lead-up to World War I.

Curiosities: The novel “Women in Love”, by writer DH Lawrence, had already inspired a highly successful film of the same name, directed by Ken Russell, a work that gave Glenda Jackson the 1971 Oscar for Best Actress, having received three more nominations: Best Director , Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Cinematography.

Service:

Subscription plans with access to all movies in the catalog on 2 devices simultaneously.

Monthly subscription fee: R$ 9.90 | Annual subscription fee: BRL 108.90

Super Releases: With varying prices, the ‘super releases’ section brings the films available on the menu for rent for 72 hours.

To register, access: www.belasartesalacarte.com.br and click SIGN.

Or go straight to the registration page:

https://www.belasartesalacarte.com.br/checkout/subscribe/signup

Apps available for Android, Android TV, iPhone, Apple TV and Roku. Download Fine Arts À LA CARTE on Google Play or App Store.

About A LA CARTE

O A LA CARTE is a movie streaming designed for those who really love cinema. Its catalog includes films from all corners of the world and from all eras: contemporary, classic, cult, works by great directors, super-awarded and especially those that deserve to be reviewed and that touch the hearts of cinephiles. In addition to the five new films that enter the catalog weekly, there is also the possibility of unit rental, which are the Super Releases. Other differentials are the film shows, such as the specials dedicated to French, Italian, Korean, Spanish, Swiss and North Macedonia cinematography, and the BBC Studios series, which arrived in the catalog in early 2022. Among the works are the original version of “House of Cards”, the crime series “Maigret”, and the unprecedented in Brazil “Os Bolenas: Escândalo de Família”.

Advisory