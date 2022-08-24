Nephrologist donates own kidney to ex-patient waiting for transplant

A 53-year-old nephrologist donated his own kidney to a 68-year-old former patient in the US. Aji Djamali communicated his decision in a phone conversation in October 2021. On the other end of the line was John Jartz, who had been diagnosed seven years earlier with polycystic kidney disease, a disorder that causes the kidneys to enlarge and stop working. They met a few years ago when John was Aji’s patient at the University of Wisconsin Transplant Center in Madison. Currently, Aji works at the Maine State Medical Center. Both have the same rare blood type.

“I was always in awe of people who donated organs. It fascinated me. And I soon decided that I didn’t just want to talk for the sake of talking. I wanted to keep my word,” said Aji, who finally underwent the procedure on June 29.

According to the nephrologist, in addition to helping his friend, there was still another reason to donate the kidney: to encourage the performance of similar acts.

“Half the reason was to help John, but the other reason was to encourage people to help others, inspire them to consider doing something, and help the more than 90,000 patients across the country who are on transplant waiting lists. .

As Aji was on the phone with John, he said at one point at the end of the call that he “knew someone with the same blood type who might be interested in being the donor.” Immediately, John asked “who?”, to which Aji sincerely replied, “me”. Soon after, the doctor reported that the two cried.

“Even now, when I talk about it, I get emotional,” Aji said.

According to People magazine, the doctor had already considered the idea of ​​donating his kidney to John, but his wife had asked him to wait until their three children were adults. So when they were already graduated from college and living outside their parents’ house, Aji identified that moment as the right time.

“I talked to my wife and she said, ‘If you want, you can go ahead, and I’ll be here to support you,’” Aji reported.

The transplant was successful, and Aji resumed his activities two days later. The patient was discharged five days after the operation.