Netflix: All releases in September 2022 on streaming

Netflix released this Wednesday (24) the complete list of productions that land next September on streaming. In addition to premieres and new seasons of series, the service will receive new movies, documentaries and anime.

Among the releases of Netflix is ​​the fifth season of Snake Kaithe second season of Fate: The Winx Saga and the movies Punisherswith Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke, and blonde, which will tell the story of Marylin Monroe. Check out the complete list:

September 2022 releases on Netflix

new movies

Neighbors (September 1st)

After a nervous breakdown, Walter (Leandro Hassum) leaves the big city for the countryside. But noisy neighbors put an end to his dream of peace and quiet.

Love in Verona (September 1st)

Julie fulfills her dream of traveling to Verona, where she discovers that she has to share the house she rented with a very hot stranger (Tom Hopper).

marighella (September 7th)

In this documentary, director Isa Grinspum Ferraz portrays the life of her uncle, activist Carlos Marighella, during the 1960s, during the military dictatorship in Brazil.

end of the road (9th of September)

A murder and the disappearance of a bag of money turn Brenda’s (Queen Latifah) family trip into a nightmare.

times of peace (September 12th)

A Polish immigrant arrives in post-war Brazil and needs to prove that he is not a Nazi fugitive in order to enter the country. Starring Dan Stulbach, Tony Ramos and Daniel Filho.

Broad Peak (September 14th)

After climbing Broad Peak Mountain, Maciej Berbeka finds he hasn’t reached the summit. Twenty-five years later, he decides to go back there.

Alice in the Internet World (September 13)

After a computer crash, a little YouTuber girl finds herself in a digital world full of eccentric characters, like the cruel Queen of Bots.

The invisible man (September 14th)

After escaping an abusive relationship with a tech mogul, a woman (Elisabeth Moss) finds herself pursued by an unseen entity.

Zombieland: Double Tap (September 15th)

Amidst family dramas and bloody battles, the quartet of zombie hunters (Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg and Abigail Breslin) is back, finding more survivors and a new kind of undead.

Punishers (September 16)

A popular girl and a weird new student (Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes) make a secret pact to get revenge on their enemies.

The tragic death of a young boy sparks a violent clash at the Athena Housing Complex. At the center of the chaos are the victim’s older brothers.

The Jazz Man (September 23th)

From Tyler Perry, this film depicts forbidden love, family drama and 40 years of secrets and lies. All to the sound of a lot of blues.

A retired woman trying to lead a quiet life must face the ghosts of the past after her neighbor’s daughter is kidnapped. With Jurnee Smollett and Allison Janney.

Fullmetal Alchemist: The Ultimate Alchemy (September 24th)

Follow the final mission of the Elric brothers’ epic journey: face an otherworldly threat with the potential to ruin entire countries.

Based on the bestselling book by Joyce Carol Oates, this fictional biography of the legendary Marilyn Monroe stars Ana de Armas.

Follow a teenager’s coming-of-age journey in this story loosely inspired by the book “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz”.

new series

The Devil in Ohio (September 2nd)

A psychiatrist shelters a young woman who has run away from a mysterious cult, unaware that she is putting her own life and family at risk.

Incredible Women of Bollywood: Season 2 (September 2nd)

In a season of new beginnings, the protagonists redefine their relationships, careers and personal goals, always maintaining good humor and friendship.

Cobra Kai: Season 5 (9th of September)

Terry changes Cobra Kai’s system. Daniel and Johnny team up with a person from the past to face a battle that goes far beyond the mat.

El Rey, Vicente Fernandez (September 14th)

This drama series chronicles the life of ranchera music icon Vicente Fernández, from humble childhood to stardom.

Heartbreak High: Where Everything Happens (September 14th)

Who gets who at Hartley High? It’s all on Amerie’s mural, who now has to deal with the consequences of exposing the lives of others.

Blind Marriage: After the Altar – Season 2 (September 16)

It’s time for a new group of singles and bachelors to look for love… without meeting each other in person. It will be possible?

Fate: The Winx Saga: Season 2 (September 16)

The students of Alfea must protect Solaria from powerful enemies that are supposed to be already in the school. Bloom cannot control her powers.

Two police officers (Bruno Gagliasso and Raúl Arévalo) have to work together to capture the biggest drug dealer in the world, whose face no one knows.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 8 (September 20)

In the show’s final season, Jake, Amy and the rest of the squad balance personal and professional challenges with the usual mess.

Only if it’s for love (September 21st)

Deusa and Tadeu’s band starts to be successful, but not everything is rosy. Eva just wants to be famous. The fates of these three will soon intersect.

Iron Chef Mexico (September 21st)

New talents face off against three of Mexico’s best chefs in a competition for victory and the mythical machete.

The Thai Cave Rescue (September 23th)

A youth soccer team is trapped in a cave in Thailand, leading to an international rescue operation. Inspired by a true story.

Dynasty: Season 5 (September 24th)

Power games, sibling rivalry and unscrupulous sabotage: there’s no truce between the Colbys and the Carringtons this season.

Playing with Fire: Brazil – Season 2 (September 28)

A new group of single men and women put their emotions and desires to the test in a paradise location. Is it all worth it for the R$ 500,000 prize?

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 6 (September 28)

Raphael Rowe, an ex-convict wrongfully convicted, continues to investigate impressive prisons in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, Greece and Moldova.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7 (September 30th)

With the Waverider destroyed, the Legends are stuck in 1925 trying to save history with the help of an eccentric scientist.

new anime

Cyberpunk: Mercenaries (No date set)

In a dystopian world filled with corruption and cybernetic implants, a street kid tries to become an edgerunner mercenary.

Drifting Home (September 16)

A group of children adrift in an abandoned building try to return home and embark on a coming of age journey.

Documentaries and specials

Untold: The Regatta of the Century (September 6th)

The Australia II yacht team recalls the drive, dedication and innovation that led to the historic victory in the 1983 Copa America.

Indian Assassins: Diary of a Serial Killer (September 7th)

The suspect in a crime is found and the case is considered closed. Until a diary suggests 13 more victims and possible acts of cannibalism.

Chef’s Table: Pizza (September 7th)

Discover the best pizzas in the world, prepared by renowned chefs who put passion, creativity and dedication into every slice.

Anthrax: US Under Attack (September 8)

Days after 9/11, letters with anthrax spores cause panic and tragedy in the US. This documentary shows the investigation of the case by the FBI.

The Everest Earthquake (September 14th)

After a terrible earthquake in Nepal, locals and tourists join forces to face destruction in this gripping docuseries.

The Artist of Deception (September 21st)

This documentary series traces Wanna Marchi’s journey from humble beginnings to stardom and later decline.

entergalactic (September 30th)

Combining music, art and fashion, this animation follows two creative souls in search of love in New York. With Timothée Chalamet, Vanessa Hudgens and Kid Cudi.

GameStop Against Wall Street (September 28)

A group of amateurs decide to come up with a plan to make a quick buck and mess up the stock market. But do they know what they’re getting into?