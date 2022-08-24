New Google Wallet allows contactless payments

The Google Pay app will now become Google Wallet and users will have access to new features; check out

Recently, Google announced a new wallet designed to make everyday life easier for the population. The new feature unifies most of the services that are considered indispensable in one place. The user will have a complete experience with a more attractive design. In addition, it will have payment by approximation.

In this way, the existing Google Pay app will now become the Google Walletand in it users will have access to several new features in addition to a new interface.

How Google’s new wallet proximity payment will work

According to one of the latest announcements released by the Google team, users will be allowed to pay bills at any location that accepts the Google Pay Onlinejust have your debit or credit card saved in Google Wallet.

Payment by approach is just one of the new features of the platform. The changes in the app are also intended to improve privacy settings, making them even more reliable, so that consumers do not experience any unwanted situations.

Google reported that the proximity payment symbols show that the consumer can use this payment method. They will be visible on the wallet’s home screen or at the cashier at checkout.

To make contactless payments for the first time, you must first activate the function in your smartphone’s settings.

In the announcement, Google explains that users of the Android operating system will not need to download any new applications to use the Google Wallet, as the replacement will occur automatically.

However, people who do not have the app installed on their cell phone will have to download the current version and wait for the new wallet to arrive.

partner banks

The Google wallet has several partner banks, including:

