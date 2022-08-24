Nicole Beharie joins the cast of Apple TV+’s ‘The Morning Show’

The cast of the series “The Morning Show”of Apple TV+, recently returned to the film set to record the third season and, as reported by the deadlinewe will see a new face among the actors, in addition to Jon Hamm.

The star Nicole Behariewho starred in the film “Miss Juneteenth”, will star opposite Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in the next season of the drama. She will play Christina Hunter, a millennial competitive and charismatic that will be the new anchor in the The Morning Show. Christina works hard, plays hard, and runs the bench (the “Teacup”) with irreverent good humor.

This will be Beharie’s first series role since her appearance on Fox’s “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” In films, she also starred in “Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul”, which will be released on September 2. Already in series, Beharie recently appeared in “Soils” (from Amazon) and in the miniseries “Scenes From a Marriage” (from HBO).

Charlotte Stoudt is executive producer and showrunner of season three, and executive producers include Michael Ellenberg (Media Res), Aniston and Kristin Hahn (Echo Films), Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter (Hello Sunshine). Mimi Leder serves as executive producer and director.

