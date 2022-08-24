OFFER│Moto G22 hits historic lowest price at Oi Place

O Moto G22 was launched in March 2022 as a cheap device option capable of supporting a standard cell phone usage routine, with social networks, sporadic games and a few photos. If you are looking for a cell phone that does the job but without having to spend a lot for it, you will like the offer we found at Oi Place. It’s your chance to buy the new and cheap cell phone. This device is intended to be a basic model.

Moto G22 is at an incredible price at Oi Place

The Moto G22 arrived costing R$1,699. With a large number of cell phones being launched on the market, especially from Motorola, the device suffered a nice depreciation after its launch (34%). Oi Place’s offer for the Moto G22 is R$ 1,084.68.



Motorola Moto G22 on offer

Remembering that the value of BRL 1,084.68 can be used for cash payment on Pix or credit card. If you want to pay in installments, the value loses the discount available only for cash payments, but leaves up to 10 installments of BRL 123.90.

Where’s the offer?



After all, is it worth it?

O Moto G22 is a smartphone that can be considered entry-level, equipped with the MediaTek Helio G37; it still comes equipped with a 6.5 inch LCD screen and a 90Hz refresh rate and HD+ resolution. The device also has 4 GB of RAM memorycombined with 64 GB of storage, with the possibility of expansion using a microSD card.

As for cameras, the Moto G22 offers a 50MP main lens, 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro. Like other Moto Gs from 2022, the front camera has a resolution of 16 MP. To feed this whole set, the 5000 mAh battery comes with support for 15W charging.

Ethics Notice: By purchasing through the links shown in this article, Oficina da Net may receive a percentage of the sale in the commission scheme.

Main product features

Motorola Moto G22 – See the complete technical sheet here

