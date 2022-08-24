Olivia Wilde says it was ‘ruthless’ to be sued by Sudeikis on stage at Comic-Con

Olivia Wilde broke the silence about ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis handing over custody papers while on stage at CinemaCon, calling it an attempted “sabotage.”

In April, the 38-year-old director screened her upcoming thriller starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, Do not worry, dearwhich opens on September 23, in front of an audience of film industry executives, when a bailiff handed him the custody case.

At the time, Sudeikis said he had no prior knowledge that she would be notified at the convention, saying he was “deeply upset” by the events and feels “great concern about the way the delivery was handled.”

In a new interview, Wilde hinted that Sudeikis was behind the “attack”.

“It was my place of work,” he said. Variety. “In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack. It was really irritating. It shouldn’t have happened.”

She went on to say that it is “deeply heartbreaking” that the two children she and Sudeikis share, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5, are involved in a public matter that should have been kept private.

“There was a massive lack of security, which is really scary. The obstacles that had to be overcome to enter that room with multiple badges, in addition to the special Covid-19 tests that had to be done days in advance and that gave the necessary wristbands to access the event, was something that required planning,” he added. Wilde.

Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde (Getty Images for IFP)

In an earlier statement in court, Sudeikis explained that the agent was unable to deliver the papers to Wilde at the intended location at Heathrow Airport due to various logistical setbacks.

In a second failed attempt to deliver the papers to her at the Las Vegas hotel where the event took place, the agent “saw Olivia at the Warner Brothers panel and proceeded to serve Olivia with the subpoena and petition.”

“It infuriated me that this humility distracted from the work of so many different people and the studio I represented,” Wilde said. “Trying to sabotage that was really relentless. But I was there to work; I am not easily distracted.”

He added: “But, you know, unfortunately, it wasn’t something that surprised me. I mean, there’s a reason I left this relationship.”

The Independent contacted Sudeikis for further comments.

After the event, Wilde won the custody battle. Sudeikis originally wanted his two children to live with him in New York, but a judge declared his home state to be California and the suit was dismissed, according to documents seen by Sudeikis. Page Six.

The former couple ended their relationship in November 2020 after a seven-year engagement. Wilde is currently dating Harry Styles, who recently defended her from online abuse.